Litchfield, MN

Neal McCoy Spotted Having Dinner at Shady’s No. 7 in Litchfield

By Abbey
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country singer and entertainer Neal McCoy was the headliner of Moondance Jammin Country Fest in Walker on Friday, June 18th. He put on an incredible show as he always does, but it appears that he just couldn't get enough of Minnesota and stuck around for the week. On Facebook, user...

mix949.com
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

