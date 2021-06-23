Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Hive Hostels, India's first luxury hostel for students

atlantanews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI/PNN): Talking of the trend that has been taken up with cordiality by the millennials in almost all the major cities across the country, co-living is a fresh solution to the age-old issue of affordable housing. It is not just an ideal way to sustain your personal as well as professional growth outside of your workplace, it is a perfect way for like-minded people to live and work together.

www.atlantanews.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Millennials#Ani Pnn#Greater Noida#Dehradun#Founder#The Hive Hostels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Housing
Country
Singapore
Place
Mumbai
Related
ObituariesPosted by
The Independent

Milkha Singh: One of India’s first sporting superstars

Milkha Singh, who has died aged 91, was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and represent his country at the Asian Games and three consecutive Olympics.Popularly known as “The Flying Sikh”, for his speed and distinctive running style, Singh was one of India’s first sporting superstars and an inspiration to many who followed his career. To this day, the simile “like Milkha Singh” is used in India to denote high speed.Milkha Singh was born in 1932 in the village of Govindpura in pre-partition India, now a part of Pakistan. He was one of...
AdvocacyBBC

Covid: The Bristol student and volunteers sending oxygen to India

A Bristol student whose friend and her unborn baby died with Covid in hospital in India is raising money to help relief efforts in the country. Suchet Chaturvedi, who grew up in New Delhi, said he “realised I had to do something” and set up BristO2l. Working with three other...
Indiaprweek.com

Is India’s luxury surge mirroring China’s?

For obvious reasons, marketers often compare the Indian luxury market to the Chinese one. Like China, India has both a fast-growing elite class and an aspirational class — and their insatiable appetite for luxury reminds global brands of China. In 2019, India had 4,593 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, coming in fourth after...
Lifestylemilwaukeesun.com

India's first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opens for

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): In a unique initiative, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) opened Railways' first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at KSR Bengaluru railway station on Thursday. It is a joint venture of IRSDC and the HNi Aquatic Kingdom based on the Amazon River concept, which...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

BTS Dominate India’s First-Ever Ranking Of The Biggest International Singles

Music is more global than ever before thanks to platforms like iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and countless streaming sites that allow anyone anywhere to listen to pretty much every song that’s ever been recorded and released. It’s so easy for billions of people to discover hits from across the world, and tunes now pick up steam faster and in more places than they used to. Because of these facts, many territories now have weekly charts that rank the most-consumed albums and singles, and more and more, the most successful titles aren’t just local launches, but smashes that emerge from every part of the globe.
IndiaPosted by
Reuters

India's Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked

SRINAGAR, India, June 24 (Reuters) - Indian premier Narendra Modi told leaders from Jammu & Kashmir that elections would be held there after the region's constituencies were reconfigured following the revocation of its semi-autonomous statehood, meeting participants said. The talks on Thursday were the first between Modi and Kashmiri leaders...
Grocery & Supermaketnorthwestgeorgianews.com

LuLu Group adds 3,000 jobs during pandemic

Jul. 3—DUBAI — LuLu Group, which runs one of the largest hypermarket chains in the region, hired 3,000 staff during the pandemic. With plans afoot to open 30 more hypermarkets in the UAE and other countries, the group will become a nearly 60,000-strong workforce, LuLu Group chairman and managing director Yusuffali M.A. told reporters.
Computer SciencePosted by
PennLive.com

China’s first-ever AI robot student hits the books

Earlier this month, Hua Zhibing began her educational career at Tshingua University in Beijing, China. But there’s something that completely sets Zhibing apart from her fellow students—the fact that she’s completely computer-generated. The Global Times reports how Zhibing was developed by the university through trailblazing artificial intelligence (AI) technology called...
WorldSwimInfo

Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Notch India’s First Olympic A Cuts

Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Notch India’s First Olympic A Cuts. The wait for India’s first Olympic swimming A cut took decades. The wait for the second lasted mere hours. Sajan Prakash made history Saturday by attaining the FINA A standard in the men’s 200 butterfly at the Sette Colli Trophy...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Supply Chain Analytics Market Drive Big Growth | Birst, Capgemini, Genpact, IBM Corporation

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Supply Chain Analytics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Supply Chain Analytics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Luxury Automobile Paint Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026: AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Luxury Automobile Paint Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Luxury Automobile Paint market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Economyatlantanews.net

Automotive Logistics Market to Exceed $472.9 billion by 2025

The Automotive Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 284.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 472.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.55%. Increasing vehicle production, upcoming infrastructure projects, and the advent of electric vehicles are the major reasons for market growth. The key players...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Squalene Market worth $184 million by 2025

According to the new market research report "Squalene Market by Source Type (Animal Source (Shark Liver Oil), Vegetable Source (Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Amaranth Oil), Biosynthetic (GM Yeast)), End-use Industry (Cosmetics, Food, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The squalene market is projected to reach USD 184 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% from USD 129 million in 2020.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Emotional Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Amplio Digital, SmartBug Media, Direct Online Marketing

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Emotional Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Emotional Market Report.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Music Promoter Software Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | Prism, Muzeek, PromoterOps, Gigwell

Global Music Promoter Software Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Music Promoter Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Music Promoter Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
EconomyElectronic Engineering Times

Hive Ventures Closes $13.5M in Inaugural Seed Fund for AI Innovations Across Taiwan and Asia

Hive Ventures has successfully closed $13.5 million in its inaugural seed fund to boost the adoption of AI innovations across Taiwan and Asia. Hive Ventures, the global venture capital firm committed to accelerating technological advancements from Taiwan to the world, has successfully closed $13.5 million in its inaugural seed fund to boost the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) innovations across Taiwan and Asia.
Softwareatlantanews.net

User Virtualization Software Market is Going to Boom with Ivanti, Microsoft, triCerat, Kelser

Latest released the research study on Global User Virtualization Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. User Virtualization SoftwareMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the User Virtualization Software Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ivanti (United States),VMware, Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle VM VirtualBox (United States),Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States),triCerat, Inc. (United States),NCR Corporation (United States),Kelser Corporation (United States),SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States)