Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

There’s always something appealing about the ’80s. It’s an era where everything is changing — from women’s roles and technology to politics and styles, all things are shifting and affecting one another. For Sheila (Rose Byrne), the antiheroine of Annie Weisman‘s new AppleTV+ dark comedy Physical, all these changes force her to think about also changing herself and her life situation. But change isn’t something that’s easy to do for someone like Sheila. Not only is she a woman who has no agency (or job and money), Sheila’s also battling a loud voice inside herself — a voice that judges her whenever she eats too much or sleeps too long. That her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) is a self-centered jerk certainly doesn’t help either.