Busch Light Apple is Back and “Dropping” by June 30th

Yes, it's a slow day for breaking news. Mid-May, we featured a rather bizarre story of a shoe left behind in St. Cloud by a traveler passing through. According to Reddit user u/elevationatlas, she and her boyfriend were moving cross country from Oregon to Michigan when they stopped for gas at an unnamed St. Cloud gas station. While getting in and out of the UHaul, a shoe belonging to the boyfriend fell out of the truck and was left behind (he likes to take his shoes off while driving, apparently). The shoe and its counterpart were one of the boyfriend's favorite pairs of shoes and -- according to the original Reddit thread -- are "not being made anymore." Desperate to find the shoe and see it returned, the girlfriend had taken to the Minnesota thread of Reddit looking for help.