Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Busch Light Apple is Back and “Dropping” by June 30th

By Laura Bradshaw
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And by dropping, I mean literally from the sky. Anheuser Busch is dropping cases of Busch Light in some area of the Midwest, and we could get a batch dropped in St. Cloud. Here's the thing, they want people to ask for them to drop a delivery near them. Here's...

mix949.com
Community Policy
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Busch Light Apple#Busch Apple#Buschlightlife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Update: St. Cloud Visitor’s Favorite Shoe Left Behind Lost Lost Forever

Yes, it's a slow day for breaking news. Mid-May, we featured a rather bizarre story of a shoe left behind in St. Cloud by a traveler passing through. According to Reddit user u/elevationatlas, she and her boyfriend were moving cross country from Oregon to Michigan when they stopped for gas at an unnamed St. Cloud gas station. While getting in and out of the UHaul, a shoe belonging to the boyfriend fell out of the truck and was left behind (he likes to take his shoes off while driving, apparently). The shoe and its counterpart were one of the boyfriend's favorite pairs of shoes and -- according to the original Reddit thread -- are "not being made anymore." Desperate to find the shoe and see it returned, the girlfriend had taken to the Minnesota thread of Reddit looking for help.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Frightened Minnesota Black Bear Saved From Storm Sewer

Bear have been in the spotlight over the past few weeks on a few different occasions in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. According to the Facebook page of the Oak Park Heights Police Department, someone first reported that they thought a large dog was trapped in a sewer drain at 57th Street North and Peller Avenue North.
Hopkins, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Tiny House on Wheels for Under $20K One Hour From St. Cloud

For the past six months, I've been trying to find a tiny house. I have no intentions of moving, I don't have a way to haul this tiny house, and I don't have the funds for it. But that hasn't stopped my endless searching for the ultimate tiny home. That perfect little home on wheels might have just appeared in Hopkins, Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Celebrity Chef Has Not-So-Good Things to Say About New Minnesota State Fair Foods

Here in Minnesota, we all look forward to the goofy, kooky creations that the Minnesota State Fair Food Creators will bring to us each year. We truly don't care if it's ever been made before; Nor are we seriously hoping to meet certain standards of greatness. It's all about the goofiest and delicious creations that you can come up with. If it met celebrity criteria, I think we would all be surprised; But if you take it for what it's meant to be, we say, "Don't knock it until you've tried it, Chef Zimmern.'
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: Rock the Riverside, St. Cloud Fireworks and More!

ST. CLOUD — There is no shortage of live musical entertainment this weekend around central Minnesota. Be a part of history with Sauk Rapids' first summer concert series at their new event center The Clearing, catch live music in Holdingford at Art in Motion, see a family flick at Parkwood Cinema with their Kids Summer Cinema feature, make your way to Rockville for Music in the Park, and celebrate Independence Day with the St. Cloud Fireworks display. Read more in The Weekender!
EnvironmentPosted by
MIX 94.9

4th of July Weekend Forecast: July is Comin’ in Hot

We're still a few days out, but it appears that your Fourth of July Weekend will be full of sunshine, as the start of the new month looks to be coming in hot and dry. June started as a scorcher, and continued to become one of the hottest (if not the hottest) June on record across Minnesota. July is looking to hold up its part of the deal.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

These are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

MN Ghost Towns Within 90 Minutes of St. Cloud

A beloved American holiday is coming up this weekend. If you're using it as an excuse to take some vacation, might we suggest a fun little road trip? Did you know that Minnesota is home to several ghost towns? They're little towns that were once promising, thriving towns. For whatever reason, overtime they became deserted with few to no residents.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

How Do You Handle Last-Second Mergers?

As you all know, there are two seasons in the great state of Minnesota: winter and road construction. I-94 along with its cousins 694 and 494 are particularly bad this summer. Coming up 494 from Plymouth the road splits into two paths, I-94 to St. Cloud or 694 to Brooklyn Park, etc. Only one of three lanes goes west to St. Cloud while two lanes support traffic heading east on 694.
DrinksPosted by
MIX 94.9

How to Host an Awesome Blind Beer Tasting in 7 Easy Steps [WATCH]

The blind beer tasting that my sister and brother-in-law hosted this past weekend was a "smashing" success. At 31 years old, I've only been drinking beer for the past five years. Unlike most, I didn't cut my teeth on the cheap commercial stuff on tap at the local dive bar. I'd tried a Guinness in my early 20's but hated it and basically avoided beer after that. It wasn't until moving to Minnesota in 2016 and hanging out at local craft breweries that I began to develop a taste and appreciation for good craft beer. So, until this past weekend, I had never had a Bud before. Or a Miller. Or a Busch. Or a whole slew of other widely-popular commercial drafts.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

July Starting Off Hot, Continued Dry

UNDATED -- We'll get one more day of scattered showers on Tuesday before we dry out, with the next heatwave with generally dry conditions expected for the first week of July. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon in Wisconsin. Besides brief heavy downpours, a few storms capable of producing strong winds will be possible.
MusicPosted by
MIX 94.9

First Ave Set to Reopen to a Sold Out Show 477 Days After Closing

It will have been 477 days since First Avenue and its sister music venues closed their doors due to COVID-19. Life takes another big step towards "normal" this weekend with the welcome of live music events at some of Minnesota's most iconic music venues. When COVID-19 first hit -- closing the doors of music venues in Minnesota and across the country -- the music industry took a hard hit. Musicians, technicians, music venues and their staff and everyone else involved in the industry were suddenly without jobs and a source of income. Those who could adapted -- many artists and musicians did free online shows to stay creative and keep their fan's spirits lifted. Desperate for help, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) -- which is made up of over 2,000 independent venues around the country including First Avenue -- launched a campaign in 2020 to #SaveOurStages, asking Washington for targeted legislation to help them survive.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

It’s Time For Minnesota To Legalize It

I once went to jail for setting off fireworks at a park on the Fourth of July. Ok, there's more to the story than that. My buddies and I got some fireworks from Wisconsin when I was 19 years old then we went to a park in Lakeville to set them off.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

You’ll Be Shocked That You Can Legally Do This While Riding a Bike in Minnesota

The other day I was pulled up to a stoplight, getting ready to turn right on Division. As always, St. Cloud streets are pretty busy during the week, and this was right around lunch time. I pulled up to the light. I stopped. I looked both ways 3 times, and slowly started to turn on Division, when out of nowhere, a gentleman came speeding across the intersection on his bike. If I hadn't been pulling out slowly, I would have hit him as I entered the street.