OSP guidelines eased to encourage BPO industry: PM Modi

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said OSP guidelines that were liberalised in November last year have been simplified further to encourage the country's BPO industry and will lead to greater ease of doing business and regulatory clarity. He said in a tweet that...

Centre further liberalises guidelines for OSPs

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): To make India a favourable destination for expansion of voice-related Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), the Centre on Wednesday liberalised the guidelines for Other Service Providers (OSPs), removing the distinction between domestic and international OSP. Informing media about the move, Union Minister for Electronics and...
PM Modi to address lead event of 7th International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the lead event of the 7th International Yoga Day on June 21 (Monday). In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30 AM on all Doordarshan channels.
World is realising benefits of Yoga, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday. "The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga. I thank @PMBhutanfor his constant passion towards...
PM Modi pays tribute to Indian Olympians

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to all the Olympians who represented India on the occasion of Internation Olympic Day on Wednesday. "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud...
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday. In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat"Yesterday, Prime Minister shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode that contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Let us reiterate our commitment to ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace."Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" is heard in every household like casual discussions with elders while he also urged the party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.
Man who compiled e-book thanks PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): Guru Prasad, a resident of Chennai, has extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter acknowledged his e-book compilation comprising all mentions by the Prime Minister about Tamil Nadu during his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme. Speaking to ANI, Guru Prasad...
PM Modi has directed to create open source version of CoWIN

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Dr RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Authority (NHA) and Co-WIN platform on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed to create an open-source version of Co-WIN and to give it free of cost to any country who wants it.
Indian PM Modi promises elections in Kashmir

Indian PM Narendra Modi has said his government plans to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon. He told regional leaders in Delhi on Thursday that polls could be held after an exercise to redraw the boundaries of assembly seats was carried out. This was the first such meeting since...
PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Ahmedabad via video conference and elaborated on his vision of creating a 'Mini-Japan' in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also thanked leaders of Hyogo Prefecture especially...
PM Modi to review Ayodhya development plan today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the future vision of Ayodhya's development today in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources had confirmed on Friday that the future vision includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several...
PM Modi calls himself big admirer of Tamil culture

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pointed out that he is a 'big' admirer of "Tamil culture and language" and said every Indian should cherish and feel proud that the most ancient language of the world. "I am a big admirer of Tamil culture....
Indian PM Modi meets Kashmiri leaders, assures statehood and elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and reportedly assured them that elections and restoration of statehood were very much on the cards, in the government’s first major outreach in almost two years. At least 14 leaders from eight political parties in Jammu and Kashmir attended the three-hour long meeting with the prime minister which Mr Modi called an “important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive Jammu and Kashmir.”Some of the leaders who attended the meeting were detained for months after the central government revoked the Himalayan region’s special status...
India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the people driving the country's COVID-19 vaccination effort, stating that India's inoculation drive keeps gaining momentum. This comes as India crossed a significant COVID-19 vaccination milestone of overtaking the United States of America in the total...
Centre approves 14 eligible applicants under PLI scheme

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Thursday approved 14 eligible applicants under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for IT hardware. The target segments under the PLI Scheme for IT Hardware include laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and servers. PLI Scheme for IT...
Rajnath Singh meets his Vietnamese counterpart Giang

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Thursday held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang and confirmed his official visit to Vietnam. "Had an excellent talk with the Defence Minister of Vietnam, Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang today. India and...
ISRO to help implementation of satellite TV classrooms

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday gave its nod to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education to provide technical assistance for satellite TV classrooms in the country to bridge the learning gap due to COVID-induced lockdown. ISRO scientists have appeared before...
India sets target of USD 400 billion merchandise export

By Shailesh YadavNew Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India has set a target of USD 400 billion merchandise exports for 2021-22, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. "In collaboration with private industry, MSME sector, engineering, agriculture, automobile, steel sector, we have set an export target of USD...
False, mischievous: MEA on claims Jaishankar met Taliban

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India on Friday categorically denied reports suggesting that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Taliban leaders, saying such reports are "false and mischievous". "We categorically deny reports based on tweets by some journalists that EAM has met any Taliban leader. Such reports are false...