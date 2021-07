Check Out These 4 Top Electric Car Stocks In The Stock Market This Month. With the economy on the rise and consumers eager to spend, electric vehicle (EV) stocks could be worth watching now. Over the past year, investors have and continue to eye this section of the stock market closely. After all, most would argue that the EV industry is still in its early growth stage now. According to research firm Canalys, EVs accounted for almost 5% of all new car sales in 2020, totaling 3.1 million units. However, when you compare this to 2019 levels, we are looking at a jump of 39%. Moving forward, the firm believes that this figure could rise to 30 million by 2028. With the current demand for EVs in a strong consumer market, I could see EV stocks taking center stage.