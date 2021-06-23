Senate loosens rules on killing nuisance beavers, muskrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a bill that would make it easier to kill beavers and muskrats causing damage near a roadway. Wisconsin law allows the Department of Natural Resources to capture, shoot, trap or relocate a wild animal that is causing damage but bars anyone from opening fire within 50 feet of the center of a road. Under the Republican-authored bill, the DNR or a local government agent could shoot beavers or muskrats causing damage to a road within 50 feet of the road.