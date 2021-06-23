Cancel
Biden on gun violence, New York mayoral race, Britney Spears set to speak: 5 things to know Wednesday

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden to address efforts to curb gun violence. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday on his administration's efforts to curb gun violence. The speech comes as Republicans intend to seize on a surge of crime to attack Democrats in their bid to take back control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. Specifically, public safety experts fear gun violence will worsen this summer, when it historically spikes with the arrival of warm weather. Biden's renewed effort builds off an initial set of actions he took in April strengthening regulations on ghost guns, stabilizing braces that make firearms more lethal, and investing money in community violence intervention programs. The president has also supported additional funding for community policing.

