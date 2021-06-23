Cancel
Explosion Outside Islamist Militant Group Leader's Home Kills 3

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD - At least three people have been killed and more than ten others injured in an explosion in Lahore, Pakistan, outside the house of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, a man linked to the 2008 attacks in the Indian city Mumbai that killed more than 170 people. Saeed is the leader...

Worldwcn247.com

Bombing near residence of militant leader kills 3 in Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a powerful car bomb has exploded in a residential area in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others. Wednesday's blast happened in the Johar Town neighborhood, provincial police chief Inam Ghani told reporters. He confirmed that the bombing happened near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Seed, who has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department. Saeed has been blamed by New Delhi for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.
WorldPlainview Daily Herald

Police: Suspected militants kill Kashmir officer, family

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Suspected militants fatally shot a police officer, his wife and their daughter in Indian-controlled Kashmir, authorities said Monday. Police said anti-India militants entered officer Fayaz Ahmad's home in the southern Tral area late Sunday and fired indiscriminately at those inside. Ahmad was killed immediately, while his...
Militarywcn247.com

Military: 2 militants, soldier killed in Pakistan shootout

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani military says a shootout between government forces and Pakistani Taliban fighters overnight in a northwestern territory left two militants and a soldier dead. A military statement early Sunday said security forces conducted an operation in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, a tribal region that has served as a sanctuary for local and foreign militants. North Waziristan and six other tribal regions were merged into northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent years following military offensives against militants in the area. The military, which acted on intelligence to identify the militants’ location, said the fighters were involved in activities against security forces and belonged to the banned Pakistani Taliban group.
Worlddallassun.com

Pakistani cop held for murdering man

Lahore [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): A Punjab police constable was arrested on Saturday for murdering a man who was acquitted of blasphemy charges last year. Muhammad Waqas was hacked to death on Friday in district Sadiqabad of Punjab. He was charged in a blasphemy case in 2016, reported The Express Tribune.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan's national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month's deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying Sunday that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. In a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed...
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

Jammu drone attack shows real face of Pakistan

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 3 (ANI): Pakistan at various world platforms has claimed with great verbosity that it wants the welfare and the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), but the recent drone attack on a defence installation in Jammu, whose roots are traced to Pakistan and its terrorist proxies, proves just the opposite of its claims.
Advocacydallassun.com

Bonded labour traps thousands in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Thousands of peasants in Pakistan remain entrenched in servitude under bonded labour as even after five years after the Sindh Assembly passed the Bonded labour abolition Act, the law is yet to be implemented. After the Sindh Assembly in 2016 passed the Sindh Bonded Labour...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pak support to terror groups has left it in perilous state

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating security situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan is more "susceptible to a coup or revolution" due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's lack of control of his country's own military and security apparatus, says political consultant Kelly Alkhouli. In an opinion piece, Alkhouli, director...
Accidentsatlantanews.net

Seven Pakistanis killed in fire incident in Canada

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Seven Pakistanis including four children were killed in Canada's Ottawa city after their house caught fire following Canada Day celebrations. The News International reported quoting police that the blaze tore through the home in Chestermere, just east of Calgary, at about 2.30 am following Canada...
Indiaatlantanews.net

False, mischievous: MEA on claims Jaishankar met Taliban

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India on Friday categorically denied reports suggesting that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Taliban leaders, saying such reports are "false and mischievous". "We categorically deny reports based on tweets by some journalists that EAM has met any Taliban leader. Such reports are false...
Protestswincountry.com

Thousands protest in Burkina Faso over jihadist attacks

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Thousands took to the streets of Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday to call for a tougher government response to a wave of jihadist attacks that has destabilised the West African country in recent years. Some had travelled hundreds of kilometres to attend the opposition-led demonstration in Ouagadougou,...
UN Security Council to Discuss Ceasefire, Hunger in Ethiopia's Tigray

The U.N. Security Council is set to hold its first public discussion of the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday, as humanitarian groups attempt to resume and expand aid deliveries to millions of people in dire need in the embattled area. The 15-nation Security Council will meet later Friday...