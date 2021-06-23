Finding the Right Fit in the Frothy Finance Market
The steady performance of multifamily properties amid the pandemic has kept both investors and financiers actively seeking opportunities in the asset class. While the prognosticators will continue to focus on the timing for the Federal Reserve to begin raising rates in the future to hedge against recovery-driven inflation, we at Gantry are looking at the second half of 2021 as one of the healthiest periods on record for financing multifamily assets in preferred markets.www.multihousingnews.com