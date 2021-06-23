Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Finding the Right Fit in the Frothy Finance Market

By Adam Parker
multihousingnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe steady performance of multifamily properties amid the pandemic has kept both investors and financiers actively seeking opportunities in the asset class. While the prognosticators will continue to focus on the timing for the Federal Reserve to begin raising rates in the future to hedge against recovery-driven inflation, we at Gantry are looking at the second half of 2021 as one of the healthiest periods on record for financing multifamily assets in preferred markets.

www.multihousingnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Debt Service#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Noi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Real EstateInman.com

Is this the right fit? Here's how to bet on the right brokerage

As a new agent, choosing a brokerage is a vital and nerve-wracking decision. To help ensure a good fit, print out these questions, and make sure to ask them during your interview. New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape...
StocksLivingston Parish News

FINANCE | The right emotions can be useful in investing

You may have heard that it’s important to take the emotions out of investing. But is this true for all emotions?. Certainly, some emotions can potentially harm your investment success. Consider fear. If the financial markets are going through a down period – which is actually a normal part of the investment landscape – you might be so afraid of sustaining losses that you sell even the investments that have good prospects and are suitable for your needs.
StocksCoinDesk

Bear Market? Not According to These Monster Financing Rounds

Today on “The Breakdown,” NLW looks at the contrast between growing bear market sentiment versus a sustained set of high-profile eight and nine figure financing rounds across multiple dimensions of the crypto market. Specifically, he looks at funding deals in NFTs, DeFi and institutional bitcoin, arguing that even if we do head into a bear market, that capital is likely to mean a return to bull more quickly.
House Rentmultihousingnews.com

Short-Term Rental Survivors Positioned for Expansion

In late 2019, short-term rental operators were working a groove. Companies like Sonder, Lyric, WhyHotel and Mint House, backed by tens of millions of dollars in venture capital, were building their businesses on a rising wave of popularity. Still, questions lingered about the young industry, a hospitality alternative that harnesses...
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Multiscreen Video Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IDC, Divitel, TO THE NEW

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Multiscreen Video Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Multiscreen Video Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Multiscreen Video investments till 2029.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market In-Depth Analysis including key players AXA, Allianz, AIG

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Small Medium Enterprise Insurance investments till 2029.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Children Life Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Children Life Insurance Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Children Life Insurance Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Children Life Insurance investments till 2029.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,023 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head to Head Contrast

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership. Volatility and Risk. Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04,...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Food Delivery Management Software Market 2021 is Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Casperon, Deliverect, Dista, Inc, Flipdish, FrescoFud and others

Food delivery management software connects the restaurant and the back-end office through a single platform. Food delivery management software offers all the information essential by a driver for the delivery of an item and gives a whole overview of the delivery status to the back-end office. Altering business operations and...
Chicago, ILmultihousingnews.com

PNC Bank Sells Chicago Affordable Housing for $30M

Preservation of Affordable Housing has acquired Island Terrace Apartments, a 240-unit property in Chicago, for $29.5 million from PNC Bank. The buyer will operate the asset through its management subsidiary, POAH Communities. Merchants Capital provided acquisition financing for the buyer. Additional funding also came from the City of Chicago, while...
Newport Beach, CAmultihousingnews.com

Orange County Community Lands $255M Refi

The owner of Park Newport, a 1,306-unit multifamily property in Newport Beach, Calif., has taken a $255 million refinancing loan. The mortgage has a fixed rate of less than 2.5 percent and includes interest-only payments for the full term. The new note pays down a $190 million CMBS financing package set to mature in October, Yardi Matrix shows.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Seattle, WAmultihousingnews.com

Seattle-Area Apartments Command $170M

UDR has paid $170 million for Brio Apartments, a 259-unit luxury community in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Wash. Su Development was the seller. The deal is the metro’s largest following DWS’ $279 million purchase of another Bellevue property in January. Brio Apartments opened in October 2020, following close to...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 434.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy