Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Cool Cat Wine Spritzers Launch in New Jersey

By Boozy Burbs
boozyburbs.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool Cat (Website), a line of low-calorie wine spritzers, will launch in New Jersey beginning July 1st. With a lineup of flavors that includes Original (Elderflower Mint Lime), Citrus, Berry and Grapefruit – they are available for purchase online and select on-and off-premise locations. Named “Best Ready to Drink Beverage”...

www.boozyburbs.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Cool Cat#Food Drink#Beverages#California Pinot Grigio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Retail
News Break
Cats
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Eden Prairie, MNPosted by
Stephanie Moua

Eden Prairie Liquor's Wine Club to launch Cabernario #8 Wine Promo

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN — Eden Prairie Liquor will be having a Cabernario #8 wine promo available on Wednesday, June 23 in both online and offline stores. The City of Eden Prairie runs three municipal liquor stores, all of which are strategically located near the city's biggest grocery retailers, allowing residents to buy food and beverages in one location. Each store has a large assortment of beer, wine and spirits, as well as excellent customer service.
Ashland, VARichmondBizSense

Wine & Beer Supply toasts to merger with New Jersey counterpart

As breweries and wineries reopen and patrons raise glasses once again, a local company that supplies booze-holding cans, bottles and glassware has struck a deal to merge with a Garden State counterpart. Ashland-based Wine & Beer Supply joined forces with Gino Pinto Inc., a decades-old supplier of winemaking equipment out...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Wine's answer to White Claw: bubbly, fruity canned spritzers. Here are the best ones to try

Mixing wine with soda water — and maybe you throw in a piece of fruit — is not a newfangled idea. You may know this recipe as the wine cooler, made famous in the 1980s by brands like California Cooler and Bartles & Jaymes. Their sweet, fizzy, fruity bottles became a nationwide sensation, and, later, a punch line, as “wine cooler” came to be seen as synonymous with lowbrow, saccharine swill.
Saint Marys, PABrewbound.com

Straub Brewery Launches Sangria Spritzer

ST. MARYS, Pa. – The genesis of Straub Brewery traces back to the day Sabina Sorg and Peter Straub met, nearly 150 years ago. This brewer’s daughter and an emerging brewmaster married and together launched a legacy of handcrafting beer in the tradition of their German heritage, that continues on today seven generations later. To celebrate the spirit of this adventurous matriarch, Straub Brewery is proud to offer Sabina’s Signature Series – Wild Berry Sangria Spritzer!
DrinksBevNET.com

ONE ROQ Launches New Member Perks Featuring Casamigos And Josh Wine

ONE ROQ Vodka, emerging innovation and lifestyle brand, is announcing new Member Privileges of the ORVC (ONEROQClub.com), the exclusive owners and rewards club of ONE ROQ. Members of the ORVC can now apply their monthly discount codestowards purchases of the world class brands, Casamigos tequila and Josh wine through the ONE ROQ bottle store, offering some of the most competitive online prices on the web for these premium brands.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Angelini Wine Launches New Washington Wines

Angelini Wine added Airfield Estate and Lone Birch wines, both of Yakima Valley, to its growing domestic portfolio. The launch was celebrated at Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill in New Haven in May with a virtual wine tasting luncheon to formally introduce the wines to the Angelini sales team. Airfield Estates vineyard is situated in the heart of the Yakima Valley, Washington state’s first established AVA. Nestled along the foothills of the Rattlesnake Mountains, it spans 830 acres and includes more than 20 different varietals. A third-generation, family-run business, the winery uses 100% estate-grown fruit with true varietal characteristics showcasing the subtleties of the terroir, from lava-layered mountains to glacier-cut valleys, followed by sediment-deposited soil from epic ice age floods. Lone Birch wines also come from a family-run vineyard in the Yakima Valley, farming for over four generations. Its name is inspired by the pinnacle landmarks on its farm, a 70-year-old lone birch tree that resides among the vineyard. The tree provides shade to workers, direction to lost travelers and inspiration to the family, which also symbolizes its commitment to care for the environment, reduce its carbon footprint, utilize sustainable farming practices and ensure the farm lives on for generations to come.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Leading Restaurant Publication Launches New Wine & Spirits Competition

The economy is emerging from the upheaval of the pandemic—and hospitality is coming back strong. Pent up consumer demand is driving the steady return of business to favorite gathering places. People want to celebrate, and they want to do so with the. best wines and spirits. With this restaurant industry...
Food & DrinksThe Lemon Bowl

Lemon Basil White Wine Spritzer

This light and refreshing white wine spritzer is made with bright lemon juice and basil simple syrup. The ultimate cocktail for happy hour on the deck or backyard entertaining!. As a food writer, I am always finding inspiration for my cocktail recipes. Whether it’s traveling to a new city, dining...
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Slocum & Sons Adds Bollicini Wine-Based Spritzers

Slocum & Sons welcomed Italian import Bollicini wine-based spritzers in Lemon and Blood Orange flavors. The Italian sparkling winemaker offers its latest in the canned category, showcasing wine with natural aromas and bold fruit flavors in under 100 calories per 250-ml can, 5% ABV. Each vegan and gluten-free selection features a white wine made from Italian grapes. Lemon offers sparkling wine, water, carbon dioxide and a natural lime aroma, Blood Orange offers Italian white and red grapes for a light pink color, with red wine, sparkling wine, water, carbon dioxide and a natural blood orange aroma. Sold in four- and 24-packs.
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 New Jersey Waterfalls

Is anybody else struggling with the intense heat and humidity of New Jersey summers?. We’re definitely sick of sweating through our shirts, but the good news is there are plenty of ways to get cool in New Jersey water parks, beaches, pools, and more. And one unconventional way to beat the heat? Visiting one of New Jersey’s many stunning waterfalls. While you can’t swim at many of them (definitely do your research online before prepping for a dip), they still will cool you down — whether it’s the spray from the falls or the chills you feel at seeing such beauty.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Cool Jersey City Loft Has Realistic and Renter-Friendly Concrete Wallpaper

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve always loved the look and feel of old industrial buildings and converted lofts compared to the soulless, pristine white box options you typically find in rental buildings in and around the city. I recently moved from a loft building in Brooklyn, and was looking for something with similar character (exposed brick and beams, and good natural light). I found it here, in a converted warehouse building in Jersey City. Prior to the pandemic, I worked in hospitality. When my clients shut down in March 2020, I spent many months alone with my rescue pup on what I came to realize was a very uncomfortable couch. I needed a change (and more closet space for a fledgling business making baby denim jackets during my months at home).
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Blackberry and Lavender Spritzer Mocktail

When you think of zero-proof cocktails, also known as mocktails, you may think of syrupy sweet libations made from concentrated fruit joice and sodas. But that idea is so 2000-and-late. In fact, there's a wide and exciting array of mocktail recipes that can be justg as sophisticated as something you'd see at one of the best (alcohol-serving) bars in America. Take, for instance, this simple yet aesthetically pleasing blackberry and lavender spritzer.
DrinksReverse Wine Snob

Cotillion Pinot Noir - Low-Priced Pinot

Well worth the $10 price tag at Trader Joe's, the Cotillion Pinot Noir. Pinot Noir from Monterey County (56%), Sonoma County (33%) and Santa Barbara County (11%), California. The Cotillion Pinot Noir is available exclusively at Trader Joe's and sells for just $9.99. From the bottle:. Like a foxtrot feather-step...
DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

6 Wine Tumblers Perfect for Sippin' Wine Slushies Poolside

With so many different types of wine out there, it's only right to have a wine glass that can accommodate them all. A wine tumbler is my favorite way to drink my favorite wine. Unlike the standard wine glass, wine tumblers come in a variety of colors and designs. Not to mention, they are practically unbreakable, which is perfect if you go a little overboard on wine Wednesdays.
Drinkswinemag.com

Louis M. Martini 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

This wine delivers flavors of jammy blackberry, cherry, dark chocolate and graham cracker that make for a decadent, approachable experience. Drinkable now, it will please an array of palates. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Cabernet Sauvignon. Winery. Louis M. Martini. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 15%. Bottle Size.

Comments / 0

Community Policy