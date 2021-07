Feintuch Communications lands SeaChange International, which provides video delivery platforms and streaming enablement for cable operators and content owners. Feintuch Communications’ SeaChange team is led by agency president Henry Feintuch and senior account director Doug Wright. “After establishing a new leadership team and heightening our focus on our evolving business, we believe the time is right to more broadly communicate our value proposition and vision for the future of the streaming and broadcasting industries,” said SeaChange executive chairman Robert Pons. “That’s why we retained the services of Feintuch Communications, which has extensive background and experience in the broadcast, advertising and technology markets.”