Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Hornworms on tomatoes

By Matthew Young Brown County Extension
hiawathaworldonline.com
 10 days ago

Hornworms are the largest larval insect commonly seen in the garden. Though usually seen on tomato, they can also attack eggplant, pepper, and potato. The larval stage of this insect is a 3 ½- to 4-inch long pale green caterpillar with five pair of prolegs and a horn on the last segment. The two most common hornworms are the tobacco hornworm(seven diagonal white stripes and, most commonly, a red horn) and the tomato hornworm (v-shaped markings with a horn that is often blue or black).

www.hiawathaworldonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Insect#Moths#Hornworms#Spinosad#Conserve
Related
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Linguine With Fresh Diced Tomatoes

Score an x on top of the tomatoes and blanch for 90 seconds. Peel and remove the seeds. Chop the tomatoes into small cubes. Place the chopped tomatoes in a bowl, add 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, a few chopped basil leaves, and let rest for 30 minutes. 2. Cook...
GardeningGrand Forks Herald

HEALTH FUSION: 5 tips for growing tomatoes

Last year, I thought I did everything right for my tomatoes in the vegetable garden. Wrong. Even though I was super attentive with watering and weeding, they quickly developed spots on their leaves, which then fell off, exposing the fruit to the harsh, scorching sun. But now that I have...
Agriculturenonpareilonline.com

Not seeing any tomatoes? Blame the hot weather

This spring has been a double-whammy for tomato growers. Tomatoes planted too early in May when the ground was still too cold have failed to thrive. “They aren’t growing,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “They are just treading water.”. Now the heat has...
GardeningMarietta Daily Journal

Fixing those pesky tomato problems

Tomatoes are the most popular vegetable in the garden and here are some of the problems that you can find with them. FAILURE TO SET FRUIT: Every year gardeners have tomato’s that flower, but do not set fruit. This can be caused by abnormally hot weather, low soil moisture, excessive shading or over-fertilizing. Be sure to mulch your tomatoes and keep them from environmental stresses.
Platte County, NEColumbus Telegram

Tomato diseases to watch for

In the vegetable garden, be on the lookout for signs of foliar disease. Some diseases begin on lower leaves as leaf spots or brown blighted areas and symptoms progress upward. The spread of these diseases can be slowed by pinching off and discarding infected leaves. If pesticides are used, the time to begin applications of a fungicide is at the first sign of leaf infections.
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Managing issues with growing tomatoes ED

The first ripe tomato from the garden or container brings excitement and joy. It is frustrating when fruit does not set but the plant is nice and green. Or when the fruit sets but a black leathery spot is found on the bottom of the fruit as it begins to ripen. Then spots appear on the tomato leaves.
RecipesLog Cabin Democrat

A sucker for tomato pie

Last week we had zucchini patties on the table; this week, we’ll be enjoying vine-ripened tomatoes. Now I hope you can bear with me. Still, when I talk about vine-ripened tomatoes, I’m not referring to the plastic-tasting ones from a grocery store- you know, the ones that were picked green then gassed along the way to portray a pretty red color. Okay, those may be better than nothing, but for today vine-ripened tomatoes will be the discussion.
Food52

Charred Corn & Clam Pasta With Tomatoes

I have a confession: I did something with this recipe that I promised myself I would never do as I know how annoying it is to be on the receiving end of it. And yet, here I am, doing it and trying to convince you that it’s okay. I didn’t...
Food & DrinksFarm and Dairy

Garden Fresh Tomato Melts

Line a 15″ x 10″ baking pan with foil and set aside. Cut each tomato into four slices. For each serving arrange three slices in the baking pan. Sprinkle tomatoes with cheese, sweet peppers, garlic and top with almonds. Bake at 350˚F for 15 minutes or until the cheese is...
Recipeswaitsburgtimes.com

Salmon Braised in Tomatoes with Scallops

Sometimes, on a rare day off, I am known to binge episodes of the Food Network classic, Chopped. As contestant chefs brainstorm dishes on the fly, using the surprise "basket ingredients," I play along imagining what I would create. I am often moved to shout at the screen when chefs make a doomed decision. NO, there is never enough time for risotto!
RecipesFood52

Brothy Tomato Pasta With White Fish, Shallots & Capers

When I close my eyes after taking a bite, this light, brothy weeknight pasta immediately transports me to the seaside vacations and sand castles of my childhood. It starts with my favorite summer staple—tomatoes, of course—and finishes with a sizzled caper topping that I could easily eat by the spoonful, along with one of my most treasured condiments: colatura di alici. Colatura is an aged Italian fish sauce made with anchovies and salt that imparts a deliciously savory, sea-like flavor without being overtly fishy. It adds great depth to this dish—along with other seafood, meats, vegetables, pastas, and vinaigrettes—but feel free to omit it or use a dash of Southeast Asian fish sauce instead (the flavor is different, but equally wonderful). I’ve paired it all with mezzi paccheri to soak up the broth and catch the tender flakes of fish, though whichever pasta you have in your pantry will do the trick.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Heirloom Tomato and Giant Couscous Salad

This heirloom tomato salad is perfect for healthy eating on a summer's day, with the giant couscous adding rich texture to this delightful dish. mixed heirloom tomatoes, smaller ones halved, large ones roughly chopped. 1. large handful mixed soft herbs (we used basil, parsley and mint), leaves picked and roughly...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Parmesan, Tomato and Basil Butter

A flavoured butter to ramp up the yum factor on grilled or BBQ'd meats, fish and veggies. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Smokey Tomato Sauce

This tomato sauce is perfect with both BBQ'd meats and veggies!. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Heat 1tbsp oil in a...
Recipesnolangroupmedia.com

Summer Fried Green Tomatoes

Yesterday, I was flipping through the channels and watched Fried Green Tomatoes for probably the 40th time. I was just a kid when the movie first came out, but I always shed a tear when I watch it. It's a touching tale of women and the hardships they endure throughout their friendship. My mother worked a rough job at a nursing home to be close to her mother, on weekends during her shifts, she often required that I came and volunteered. I passed ice to residents water pitches, painted the women's nails, and my favorite thing to do was to play catch with a blind man named Steven. Just like in the movie, the residents, like Jessica Tandy's character were always looking for a listening ear. They only wanted to tell their stories. Some were funny, but most were sad. Most tales were of broken hearts, loss, or loneliness.
RecipesTelegraph

Tomato and roast garlic tart recipe

Prep time: 40 minutes, plus 1 hour 15 minutes chilling | Cooking time: 1 hour 35 minutes. 100g fontina or gruyère, grated, or taleggio, cubed. Put the flour, butter and salt into a food processor and blend with the pulse button until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the yolks and pulse again. If the mixture doesn’t come together into a ball add 2 tbsp very cold water. If it still won’t come together scrape the mixture out of the processor and bring it together with your hands. It’s important not to overwork the pastry. Wrap in clingfilm and refrigerate for an hour.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Blossom end rot in tomatoes

What looks like a brown water spot on the bottom of your tomatoes is probably blossom end rot, which is a common malady on garden tomatoes. Mark Blevins is the Assistant Administrator for Agricultural and Natural Resources with North Carolina State University Extension. He says blossom end rot can appear any time during tomato growth, but it usually shows up when the fruits are about half-developed. It's not a disease or sign of pest invasion, and it doesn't spread from plant-to-plant.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Buttermilk Tomatoes

I love a good, simple summer recipe that comes together quickly. And, I love tomatoes so combine the 2 and we’re halfway to the perfect lunch or a light dinner. These buttermilk tomatoes make the wonderful side to a sandwich, but they really could go with almost anything. They’re great with grilled chicken and some nice bread, but you could also take this recipe and add cooked and rinsed pasta for an effortless pasta salad with no mayo!
Recipesfood24.com

Baked tomato risotto

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat 2 tbsp butter and oil in an ovenproof pan. Add the rice and stir to coat it well. Leave to cook for a minute before adding the white wine. Stir until the wine is absorbed into the rice. Pour in the stock and prepared...
RecipesDaily Californian

Simple, healthy tomato appetizers

Whenever I am tasked with cooking a fancy meal, I always check for tomatoes in the fridge because a tomato with a bit of touch up can never go wrong as an appetizer. These tomato dishes (or plates) are super simple and healthy yet fancy to make for any formal or informal event, including a romantic dinner or a quick hearty snack. The pop and contrast of color between the red tomatoes, green basil leaves and white almonds or mozzarella cheese gives a holiday aesthetic and makes it perfect for the camera. Each of these directions makes four servings, but feel free to adjust as you need!