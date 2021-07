Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 on Thursday, and it includes a bunch of new features -- including the ability to run Android apps. But there was there was already a way to do this, if you had a Samsung Galaxy phone. Certain Android phone users can currently access Android mobile apps directly from their Windows 10 ($144 at Amazon) PC, thanks to an update to the Your Phone app that Microsoft rolled out to the general public last August. Windows 10 also lets you run multiple Android mobile apps side by side on your Windows 10 PC and supported Samsung devices.