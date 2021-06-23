Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Important Cooking Advice Wolfgang Puck Received From His Mom

By Kate Hagan Gallup
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Puck is widely considered the first "celebrity chef" (via Yahoo!). Long before we had the star-studded Food Network lineups, we had Wolfgang Puck and his best-selling cookbooks, chef-friendly line of cookware, and many successful restaurants (up to 20 to be exact), totaling a near $90 million fortune. Disney+ is now telling his story in a documentary (debuting June 25) that details the culinary great's rise to fame, beginning with what can only be described as a troubled childhood with a controlling stepfather while growing up in Austria.

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Puck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Celebrity Chef#Restaurants#Food Drink#Yahoo#Food Network#Brit Co Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosKATU.com

New Documentary Explores Extraordinary Life of Wolfgang Puck

His name is synonymous with the best of restaurant hospitality and the ultimate in all aspects of the culinary arts. Celebrated restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and award-winning producer and director David Gelb joined us to share the story behind the new documentary "Wolfgang", which explores his extraordinary life. As a teenager...
TV & VideosDaily Gate City

Wolfgang Puck returns home in new doc

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck tells his 'powerful story' in the inspiring and emotional documentary, 'Wolfgang.' (June 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/cd88276218624ecc9cb384f8b038ed23.
Louisiana Statekcrw.com

LA’s Mark Peel taught young people how to be great cooks and decent human beings, says Wolfgang Puck

LA chef and restaurateur Mark Peel died Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 66 years old. Peel helped define the concept of California cuisine, sourcing seasonal vegetables directly from local farms and experimenting with the fusion of different cultural foods. In the 1980s, he worked as a cook and chef at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago. Then he opened Campanile, the famous Italian restaurant on La Brea Avenue, with his then-wife and fellow chef Nancy Silverton. The two also opened La Brea Bakery in 1989.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Wolfgang Puck Hopes Kids Will Learn From His Disney+ Special - Exclusive

Wolfgang Puck is easily one of the world's most recognizable chefs, thanks to his illustrious career and a fan base that includes some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities; but his journey to create what we now know as the celebrity chef was far from intended. In his new Disney+ special, "Wolfgang," the audience learns far more about his personal life than ever before, including what it took for Puck to reach those culinary heights. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the chef explained why sharing his story was so important and what he hopes kids especially will take away from the documentary.
New York City, NY104.1 WIKY

A Minute With: chef Wolfgang Puck on new movie and not retiring

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, known for feeding Hollywood stars at the post-Oscars Governor’s Ball feast, stars in his own film “Wolfgang”, which looks back on his life and career. The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival this month, sees the 71-year-old recount his journey from...
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

Wolfgang Puck Breaks Down Restaurant Scenes from Movies

Chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck breaks down restaurant and cooking scenes from movies, including 'Ratatouille,' 'Chef,' and 'No Reservations.' “WOLFGANG” Documentary film is available now on Disney+ #WolfgangDocumentary #DisneyPlus @DisneyPlus. Transcript. [upbeat music]. Jon Favreau, I tried to teach him how to cook. We did an event and he said,
Washington, DCWJLA

Disney+ documentary chronicles the inspiring journey of celebrated Chef Wolfgang Puck

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Iconic chef Wolfgang Puck runs more than 100 restaurants around the world, has catered for Hollywood’s biggest stars for decades at the Oscars, and is the only two-time recipient of the James Beard Outstanding Chef Award. Of course, his success didn’t come overnight. Now, for the first time, viewers are getting a candid look at the man behind the apron with the new documentary, “Wolfgang,” premiering tomorrow on Disney+.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Wolfgang Puck Really Eats In A Day

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is a veteran in the culinary industry who has created an impressive food empire of his own. His official website states that he was always meant to be in this role and that he started cooking when he was just a child. It helped that his mom was a professional chef herself and she motivated the young Puck to pursue his passion for the culinary arts. In the 1970s, the star quickly rose to prominence by impressing many with his talents in the kitchen.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

‘Wolfgang’ highlights relationship with Puck, Peel and Silverton

Recently while watching the documentary “Wolfgang”, available on Disney+, I was mesmerized by the candid, inspiring and emotional journey of Wolfgang Puck. It begins while he is a teenager growing up in Austria, seeking comfort while cooking in the kitchen with his mother, a pastry chef at a hotel. The kitchen was a safe haven to escape from an abusive stepfather.
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: ‘Wolfgang’ charts the rise of celebrity chef Puck and an era of California cuisine

The documentary “Wolfgang” is an inspiring, briskly entertaining look at Wolfgang Puck, the innovative and wildly influential chef who brought celebrity to restaurant kitchens and launched a food empire. It also provides a nostalgic time capsule of the 1970s and ’80s Los Angeles cuisine scene, and neatly recounts how Puck’s early reign would help set the stage for the media and the public’s fascination with all things food for decades to come.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Wolfgang Puck is most proud of this restaurant accomplishment, exclusive

As the Wolfgang Documentary streams on Disney+, the story behind the celebrated chef, Wolfgang Puck, comes to life via the visionary David Gelb. While many people knew that Gelb’s deft hand would reveal the man behind the kitchen pass, the reality is that those restaurant moments brought the original celebrity chef into the zeitgeist. Since the restaurant elevated the Austrian chef into and beyond that food world, it is the restaurant that holds many of Puck’s accomplishments.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Wolfgang' serves the dish on how Wolfgang Puck created the celebrity chef

A breezy, low-key tribute to Wolfgang Puck, "Wolfgang" is most notable for the extent to which he can be thanked -- or blamed -- for the advent of the celebrity chef, as well as ripples that extended into everything from cooking styles to the way restaurants are designed. That might not merit full Disney+ documentary treatment, but for those even remotely interested in the topic, bon appétit.
TV & VideosCollider

Wolfgang Puck on Getting Personal for His Disney+ Documentary and Why Sustainable Food Is the Future

Wolfgang Puck is arguably the most famous chef in the world, so it’s a little surprising that it took this long for a documentary to be made about him. But as it turns out, Puck wasn’t just waiting for the right time – he was waiting for the right approach. Indeed, Wolfgang – which is now streaming on Disney+ — is probably not the Wolfgang Puck documentary many are expecting. When I spoke with Puck recently about the film during a press day, he explained that he’s been approached many times over the years about having a documentary made about his life, but all of those pitches involved focusing on the Hollywood aspect of Puck’s career. Filmmaker David Gelb, who revolutionized the concept of “food documentaries” with the intimate and cinematic Netflix docuseries Chef’s Table, instead wanted to delve into Puck’s past and explore what made him the man and chef he is today.