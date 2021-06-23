The Important Cooking Advice Wolfgang Puck Received From His Mom
Wolfgang Puck is widely considered the first "celebrity chef" (via Yahoo!). Long before we had the star-studded Food Network lineups, we had Wolfgang Puck and his best-selling cookbooks, chef-friendly line of cookware, and many successful restaurants (up to 20 to be exact), totaling a near $90 million fortune. Disney+ is now telling his story in a documentary (debuting June 25) that details the culinary great's rise to fame, beginning with what can only be described as a troubled childhood with a controlling stepfather while growing up in Austria.www.mashed.com