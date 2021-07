Issa Rae's love for sneakers has reached its pinnacle: she now has her own Converse collection! The Insecure creator, producer, and actress teamed up with Converse and designer Nicky Fulcher to create a line of kicks that'll hype you up as you strut through your day. No, really — each high-top shoe is covered in a selection of Issa's favorite personal affirmations, such as "stand in your truth," "run with it," and "take up more space," so the sneakers are like your own on-the-go pep talk. "It was all about empowering the next generation to get up and do what it is they aspire to do," Issa said in a press release. Now that is a message we can most definitely get behind.