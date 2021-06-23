Corteva CEO James Collins Jr. to step down at end of year

Dentons is overhauling its U.S. leadership structure, with Mike McNamara stepping down as Dentons U.S. CEO immediately and the firm creating new three positions. The firm confirmed that Friday was McNamara’s last day as CEO, after he served in firm leadership for over a decade. A representative for the firm said it plans to keep the CEO role for Dentons U.S. and is currently in the process of “establishing a committee” to search for a new U.S. CEO. As for Washington, D.C.-based McNamara, the firm said he will continue to be a firm partner and engaged in ”key initiatives.”