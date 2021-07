Digital vaccine cards – referred to by some as vaccine passports – are now available to all Californians through the California Department of Public Health. Your digital COVID vaccine record refers to the details of your COVID vaccination as stored in the California Immunization Registry (which also stores details of all your vaccinations, not just your COVID shots). What's being referred to as your "digital COVID vaccine card" is really just a screenshot of that online record — plus a QR code that's attached to it.