Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Crosby on CSNY: ‘I Let All Three of Those Guys Down’

By Corey Irwin
Posted by 
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Crosby has accepted some of the responsibility for the ongoing contentious relationship between himself and his former CSNY bandmates, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young. “I let all three of those guys down, totally, by becoming a junkie,” Crosby admitted to radio host Howard Stern. “That’s where I...

classicrock1069.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
520
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
David Crosby
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Neil Young
Person
Stephen Stills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csny Reformed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

David Crosby Losing Ability to Play Guitar

David Crosby revealed that tendonitis was robbing him of the ability to play guitar and that he expected to be forced to give up performing in around a year’s time. In a recent interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, the singer-songwriter noted he was comfortable with the fact he was nearing his death but that he planned to continue working on music for as long as he could.
MusicRegister Citizen

David Crosby on Channeling Steely Dan, Turning 80, and How His New Album Saved Him

The past couple of years have not been easy on David Crosby. After the pandemic made it impossible for him to tour, his financial situation grew so dreary that he feared the bank would take away his house. The tendonitis that’s been plaguing his hands has advanced to the point where it’s difficult for him to play guitar. He’s also had to watch his beloved country get ripped in half by a president who refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, and endure the loss of his biological son, Beckett Cypher, who was raised by Melissa Etheridge.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

David Crosby’s Announcement of a Robert Zemeckis-Directed Crosby, Stills & Nash Doc Is Walked Back as ‘Premature’

On Tuesday, David Crosby declared to Howard Stern’s listeners that filmmaker Robert Zemeckis would be directing a documentary on Crosby, Stills & Nash, making use of “10,000 hours” of existing footage as well as fresh interviews. On Wednesday, that announcement got walked back a bit, with word that the tantalizing prospect of a full-on CSN doc is still only under discussion.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

David Crosby Talks CSNY, Joni Mitchell, Mortality On ‘Stern’ [Videos/Audio]

David Crosby was the featured guest this week on The Howard Stern Show, where the singer-songwriter was as characteristically open as ever. Among the topics were Crosby’s own mortality and his past relationships with his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates as well as Joni Mitchell. On the dour subject...
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

David Crosby Prematurely Teases CSN Documentary

David Crosby did a wide-ranging interview with Howard Stern yesterday (June 23, 2021) to promote his upcoming studio album, For Free, and the recently released 50th Anniversary edition of CSNY’s Déjà Vu. Stern, as he often does – since he is one of the best interviewers around – got Croz to open up about an array of topics including his relationship with his former bandmates. And at one point, the musician casually mentioned that a Crosby, Stills and Nash documentary is in the works from Academy Award-winning film director Robert Zemeckis.
Musicwfpk.org

David Crosby shares Joni Mitchell cover featuring Sarah Jarosz

David Crosby has never been shy about his adoration of former girlfriend Joni Mitchell, calling her “the greatest living singer/songwriter,” and has covered one of her songs for his forthcoming album. “For Free” is from Mitchell’s classic 1970 album Ladies of the Canyon and is also the name of Crosby’s...
EntertainmentPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

David Crosby Didn’t Want to Sell His Publishing Rights

David Crosby admitted he didn't want to sell the publishing rights to his catalog of songs, but the deal allowed him to get on with his life and stop worrying about money. Following the lead of many veteran artists in recent times, Crosby signed a deal with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group that paid him a lump sum in return for the corporation becoming entitled to profit from use of his music.
MusicThe Guardian

Joni Mitchell’s Blue: my favourite song – by James Taylor, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby and more

Joni came along when few women wrote their own songs. They were marginalised and surrounded by men, but she was never defined by that. Her songs are her own story – and she just happens to be a woman. All I Want is incredibly hard to sing because the melodies are all over the place. It’s a pretty song about an idyllic love that unravels. “I am on a lonely road and I am travelling, travelling, travelling.” There was so much sadness around her relationships, but also freedom from them too. As if she’s saying, “I won’t let you destroy or hurt me. I will triumph in the end with my songwriting and my freedom.” I met her four or five years ago at an intimate dinner party, where she held court like a magnificent queen.
Beauty & FashionEffingham Radio

David Crosby Not Sure If He’ll Ever Tour Again

David Crosby isn't sure if he'll ever tour again. The 1960's icon turns 80 next month and releases his latest solo album, For Free, on July 23rd. The album — named after “Croz's” cover of the Joni Mitchell classic — features a new cover portrait by Joan Baez, and contributions from his son and bandmate James Raymond, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, and the Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald.
Celebritiessocietyofrock.com

David Crosby On Dating Joni Mitchell And Publicly Breaking Off With Him

He’s “Grateful” For The Time He Spent With Her. It was in 1967 when David Crosby first saw Joni Mitchell, as she was performing at a club in Coconut Grove, Florida. He brought her to Los Angeles and essentially helped kick off her music career, and he even helped produce her debut album. Of course it wasn’t long before they began dating and she was propelled to superstardom.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

David Crosby opens up on relationship with 14-year-old Drew Barrymore

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young rocker David Crosby has opened up in a new interview about taking in Drew Barrymore when she was just 14 years old. In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, David Crosby spoke of the situation that lead to the previously troubled actress to live with him following her emancipation.
HealthPosted by
Mental_Floss

Semicolon vs. Colon: When to Use Each One

Despite what its name suggests, a semicolon isn’t exactly just half a colon—it has its own set of punctuational purposes. But since there is some overlap between the two marks, deciding which one to use can get tricky. When to Use a Semicolon or Colon in a List. Both come...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy