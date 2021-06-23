Netflix's Sexy Beasts remake is just as disturbing as you'd expect

No, someone did not just slip LSD into your morning coffee - you're just watching the trailer for Netflix's new dating show, Sexy Beasts. Premiering July 21, the series - which is based on a UK format - is kind of like the illegitimate child of Love is Blind, The Masked Singer, and your worst nightmares. In each episode, singles transform into human-sized creatures through elaborate prosthetics and then go on dates with other, uh, sexy beasts. From there they will choose one person to continue dating - and only then will the contestants get to see each other's actual (human) face. Spoiler alert: Everyone on this show appears to be hot.