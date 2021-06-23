Cancel
TV Series

Netflix's Sexy Beasts remake is just as disturbing as you'd expect

By Kristen Baldwin
EW.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, someone did not just slip LSD into your morning coffee - you're just watching the trailer for Netflix's new dating show, Sexy Beasts. Premiering July 21, the series - which is based on a UK format - is kind of like the illegitimate child of Love is Blind, The Masked Singer, and your worst nightmares. In each episode, singles transform into human-sized creatures through elaborate prosthetics and then go on dates with other, uh, sexy beasts. From there they will choose one person to continue dating - and only then will the contestants get to see each other's actual (human) face. Spoiler alert: Everyone on this show appears to be hot.

