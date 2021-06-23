'Life Is Short' - The Motivation Behind Pandemic Pivots

As we continue approaching a sense of normalcy, you may be wondering how to pull off a smooth transition to post-pandemic life. After more than a year of remote courses or jobs and limited in-person social activities, the switch back to “normal” can bring up some newfound questions that no longer seem as routine as they once did. How is my schedule going to look now that I need to drive to and from school? How am I going to juggle my in-person courses with my in-person internship? How comfortable do I feel being around a large group of friends?