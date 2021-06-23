Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Life Is Short' - The Motivation Behind Pandemic Pivots

By Ronni Gordon
Next Avenue
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom launching a food truck to art classes to even joining a different book club, how the pandemic is inspiring a change in direction. The 110-foot-tall pine tree that fell on my bedroom roof while I was sleeping on a windy night in December 2019 woke me with a BOOM. I had no idea what happened until I looked at the window and saw a branch poking through the glass. The jolt made the floor cave in, and this caused the collapse of the kitchen ceiling below. Paintings popped out of their frames and flew off the wall. The chandelier perched precariously on the kitchen table.

www.nextavenue.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Art#Connecticut River#Cape Cod#Tepper School Of Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Netflix
Related
YoutubeAllOutdoor.com

The Path Less Traveled #015: Life’s Short, Make Time

When is the last time you took your old college friend’s offer to hang out, and did it?. How many offers for engaging in various activities do you put off for work, repairs around the house, or studying versus the time you spent doing those tasks? I bet the math shows that you could have and should have gone out with friends, gone out with the family, gone out and reconnect with those old BFF’s. Life’s short, make time.
JobsThrive Global

15 Life Rules to Inspire Motivation

Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it. – Lou Holtz. Without motivation it’s kind of tough to reach your full potential. Of course, there are moments in your life where motivation is non-existent. When that happens, you should follow these 15 life rules to keep inspiring motivation day-in and day-out.
Mental Healthbeachbodyondemand.com

How to Ease Back Into Post-Pandemic Life

As more and more states open up for post-pandemic life, it’s natural to feel uncertain about going back to “normal.”. “It is absolutely normal to feel anxious or have fears about venturing to public spaces and seeing people post-pandemic,” says Mayra Bedolla-Lopez, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist with New Beginnings Counseling.
LifestyleDaily Beast

This Sustainable Comforter Is Nothing Short of Life-changing

Scouting Report: The Company Store's Company Conscious Down Alternative Comforter is breathable, lightweight, and —of course— totally sustainable and made from recycled materials. While I was initially skeptical about how comfortable sustainable sheets would be— luckily, I was able to find the perfect pair that was not only soft and...
ScienceIdaho8.com

‘A life of choice’: Will pandemic habits have staying power?

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Grabbing a mask on the way out the door and a thorough hand-wash upon returning home, or perhaps more commonly staying home and meeting virtually for work and fun are just a few of the new habits picked up during the pandemic, and experts say some might stick around even after restrictions lift.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Report Links Pivotal Role Of Student Agency, Entrepreneurship Education In Promoting Student Success During Pandemic And In Life

BARRINGTON, Ill., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted Learning, a national nonprofit committed to helping students develop resilience and problem-solving skills through entrepreneurship, today published a report that explores the connection between youth enterprise programs, purposeful learning, empowered students and engaged educators. "Learning with a Purpose: Student Agency and the...
Minneapolis, MNWBIR

Advice for those considering a post-pandemic pivot

MINNEAPOLIS — After a year of challenge and change, people throughout the country are considering a significant career change. Experts are even predicting a “Great Resignation,” as some employees take advantage of the improved economy and lifted restrictions related to the COVID battle. And for all those contemplating that pivot, Maria Reitan with Jump Team has some advice.
Mental HealthNews 12

The New Normal: How to navigate a post-pandemic life

This morning, News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Caroline Poland and Dr. Liz Matheis to talk about the adjustment to post-pandemic life. While stress, fear, worry, sadness, exhaustion and numbness are normal, and expected, emotional responses to a health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact on mental health cannot go ignored.
Public HealthFortune

Everyone learned to pivot during the pandemic

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the early part of 2020, podcast network Wondery was working to adapt its tentpole podcast, Dr. Death, to a television production. Then the world stopped, and Hollywood shut down with it. Like at every...
ReligionLas Vegas Herald

Optimism Swells As Americans Consider Life After The Pandemic

Faith Leader Describes A Redemptive Roadmap For Recovery. In a recent survey, business wire reports that 62% of Americans think that the pandemic will end before 2022 and 58% used the time during quarantine to physically and mentally improve their lives. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Seattle believes we have an incredible opportunity for deep transformation in our nation.
Public Healthelpasoinc.com

End of pandemic life can be fresh start

If there was ever a perfect time to make a life change, this is it. Behavioral scientists have long known that times of disruption and trauma also create new opportunities for growth and change. Disruption happens when life knocks us out of our normal routines. For many of us, there’s...
Miami, FLfiu.edu

5 tips for transitioning to post-pandemic life

As we continue approaching a sense of normalcy, you may be wondering how to pull off a smooth transition to post-pandemic life. After more than a year of remote courses or jobs and limited in-person social activities, the switch back to “normal” can bring up some newfound questions that no longer seem as routine as they once did. How is my schedule going to look now that I need to drive to and from school? How am I going to juggle my in-person courses with my in-person internship? How comfortable do I feel being around a large group of friends?
Public HealthArkansas Online

Life expectancy in U.S. declines amid pandemic

By the time a mysterious respiratory disease began circling the globe in early 2020, American life spans had already been under two decades of steady downward pressure from drug overdoses, suicides, gun violence and chronic illnesses linked to poverty and despair. Americans were in trouble, with an average life expectancy...
PoliticsWECT

US life expectancy behind other rich nations, study says

(CNN) - A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years. In 2018, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.7 years, about three years less than the average life expectancy for 16 high-income peer countries. In 2020,...
TrafficPosted by
Forbes

Four Pandemic Transportation-Impacting Pivots That Should Be Permanently Adopted

As the United States continues to open for business and reduce Covid-19 pandemic restrictions thanks to rising vaccination rates and slowing infections, many people would like to forget that the pandemic ever occurred. This being a transportation-focused column, perhaps those people wish they could drive/fly a time-traveling DeLorean back to late 2019 or early 2020 and continue with their lives as if Covid-19 was a horrific alternate universe similar to that which produced Biff Tannen’s Pleasure Paradise Casino & Hotel in Back to the Future Part II.
ScienceScience Focus

Fast and Furious 9: The insane real-life science behind that magnet scene

Realism isn’t exactly something the Fast and Furious franchise takes too seriously. You want gravity? These are the films that feature cars parachuting from airplanes. You want physics? These are the films that once saw a car jump from one giant skyscraper to another giant skyscraper. You want cars? Well, yes, there are plenty of cars. But as far as accurate science is concerned, let’s just say the Fast and Furious has quite a few points on its artistic licence.