'Life Is Short' - The Motivation Behind Pandemic Pivots
From launching a food truck to art classes to even joining a different book club, how the pandemic is inspiring a change in direction. The 110-foot-tall pine tree that fell on my bedroom roof while I was sleeping on a windy night in December 2019 woke me with a BOOM. I had no idea what happened until I looked at the window and saw a branch poking through the glass. The jolt made the floor cave in, and this caused the collapse of the kitchen ceiling below. Paintings popped out of their frames and flew off the wall. The chandelier perched precariously on the kitchen table.www.nextavenue.org