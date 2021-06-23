Britney Spears Says Father 'Should Be In Jail' As She Asks For End To Conservatorship

Ever since Britney Spears became a global star on the release of her smash hit, generation-defining hit Baby One More Time, it has felt like she was a commodity, ogled by teen boys and, creepily, adult males, idolised by tween disciples, hounded by press. Her song, Piece Of Me, pilloried this concept, that Britney could possibly be beholden in some way to someone she didn't know. But in recent years, it has become more and more clear that while Britney's mind and identity is very much her own, there are nevertheless external forces at work, controlling aspects of her life.