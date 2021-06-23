Cancel
Britney Spears Says Father 'Should Be In Jail' As She Asks For End To Conservatorship

By Guy Pewsey
Grazia
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Britney Spears became a global star on the release of her smash hit, generation-defining hit Baby One More Time, it has felt like she was a commodity, ogled by teen boys and, creepily, adult males, idolised by tween disciples, hounded by press. Her song, Piece Of Me, pilloried this concept, that Britney could possibly be beholden in some way to someone she didn't know. But in recent years, it has become more and more clear that while Britney's mind and identity is very much her own, there are nevertheless external forces at work, controlling aspects of her life.

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
Celebritiesbostonnews.net

Shibani Dandekar reacts to Britney Spears' court case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Shibani Dandekar has condemned the decision of a judge denying singer Britney Spears' request to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship. As per E! News, Britney's father Jamie Spears was named the conservator of the formers' estate and person in 2008...
Celebritiesnolangroupmedia.com

Dionne Warwick supports Britney Spears

Dionne Warwick says her "heart goes out" to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing. The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her support for the 39-year-old pop star following her emotional speech during her court hearing to end her conservatorship. In a video, she said: “My heart goes out...
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Britney Spears' Estate Co-Conservator Wants Out To 'Respect Her Wishes'

The financial firm Bessemer Trust does not want to be the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate. On Thursday (July 1), the company that was granted the rights to oversee the pop titan's estate, alongside her father, Jamie Spears, filed to remove itself as the singer’s co-conservator, citing "irreparable harm to her interests." "As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, read. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."
