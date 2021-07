Robin and Shannon Schoen, who became the new owners of Red Barn Antique Mall in Corydon in 2020, hosted a celebration Friday afternoon to mark their one-year anniversary of being in business. The pair was unable to host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In celebration of their cat Smokey’s birthday, the owners were also accepting donations to the Harrison County Animal Shelter. Photo by Kaitlyn Clay.