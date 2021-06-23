William “Bill” Neal Brooks, 1940–2021

William “Bill” Neal Brooks passed away peacefully at home in Sheridan, Wyo., on June 9, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on Nov. 15, 1940, outside Levelland, Texas. Bill was born at home on the farm to Quinton and Nan Brooks. At the age of 4, Bill and his family moved from West Texas to Lemoore, Calif., in search of more favorable farming opportunities. Bill lived in a canvas tent until the age of 6 and talked about his first experience with running water and electricity around this time. He learned well from his parents to value family and what it meant to work until the job was done, no matter what day, time or season. Bill was the first of his family to pursue and obtain a college degree. After finishing at Lemoore High School, he attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia, Calif., and West Hills College in Coalinga, Calif., before transferring to Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., to obtain his Pharmacy Degree. While at Oregon State, he met and married Lorna Raymond in 1961, and she was his wife for 59 years. Bill was a business man, and owned several pharmacies through the years; he also had a hand in farming and ranching. He would check water after work, or run up to take a look at yearlings, all the while running a business in town.