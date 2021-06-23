Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Strategy to Reach Carbon Neutrality

cruiseindustrynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the creation of its long-term climate action strategy and goal to reach carbon neutrality through reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program, according to a press release. The company said it has...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Energy Efficiency#Sail Sustain#Co2#Clia#Ghg#World Fuel Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Industrysimpleflying.com

How FedEx Is Adapting Its Widebodies To Achieve Carbon Neutrality

FedEx is a household name across the globe, fulfilling cargo demand for all walks of life. The company’s services have grown considerably over the last decade, but this factor hasn’t allowed it to slow down on modernizing its equipment and facilities to meet sustainability targets. In fact, the firm has been adapting its fleet and wider operations intently as it seeks to become carbon neutral by 2040.
EconomyBenzinga

Understanding Norwegian Cruise Line's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $29.1. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Industrygcaptain.com

Maersk Signs Shipbuilding Contract for Carbon Neutral Feeder Ship

Maersk, the world’s shipping line, has announced signing a shipbuilding contract for the world’s first containership powered by carbon neutral methanol. The contract was signed with Hyundai Mipo Dockyards and calls for the a smaller feeder ship equipped with a dual engine that will enable it to sail on either methanol or traditional very low Sulphur fuel.
AdvocacyTravelDailyNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings releases Inaugural 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

ATHENS – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report including its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index as part of the Company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. The Company also unveiled its redesigned Sail & Sustain program which is structured around five pillars developed through cross-functional collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders. The pillars include: Reducing Environmental Impact, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening our Communities and Operating with Integrity and Accountability.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. takes action against climate change

ATHENS – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, announced the creation of its long-term climate action strategy and goal to reach carbon neutrality through reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program. In addition to ongoing initiatives to reduce its emissions rate, the Company has committed to offset three million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO 2 e) over a three-year period beginning in 2021 to help bridge the gap in its decarbonization efforts until new technology becomes available. As part of the Company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, combating climate change is a material focus and the company previously signed the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) historic commitment to reduce the carbon emissions rate industry-wide by 40% by 2030 from a 2008 baseline.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Scala Data Centers Receives Carbon Neutral Certification In Brazil

Pioneering Latin American Data Center Company Already Operates with 100% Renewable Energy. Scala Experiences Robust Growth with Sustainably Focused Business Model. SAO PAULO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers ("Scala" or the "Company"), the sustainable hyperscale data center platform founded by DigitalBridge, the digital infrastructure investment platform of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) , announced that it has reached net zero carbon emissions in 2020/2021 in Brazil. Following this achievement, with 100% of its energy consumption provided from renewable and certified sources, Scala became the first Latin American data center company to attain carbon neutrality.
Economyfinextra.com

Danske Bank launches 'carbon neutral' mortgage

Danske Bank in Northern Ireland has launched the UK’s first mortgage to be certified as carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust. The Carbon Trust measured the carbon footprint of providing mortgages, which includes the emissions generated throughout the mortgage lifecycle. Physical paperwork forms the largest part of the footprint but other activities taken into account include energy consumption in Danske’s offices, digital paperwork at each stage, paper waste generation and a welcome box provided to customers.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Cooper gets climate active carbon neutral certification

The company has been officially recognised as Australia’s first carbon neutral domestic gas producer. Sydney-listed Cooper Energy has been officially recognised as Australia’s first carbon neutral domestic gas producer, having been awarded Climate Active carbon neutral certification, it said on June 24. Climate Active is a partnership between the Australian...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Baidu Commits To Achieve Carbon Neutral Operations By 2030 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AI company Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced Tuesday its goal to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030, using advanced technology and innovative mechanisms to minimize its ecological footprint. With 2020 as the starting point, Baidu is eyeing six different operational aspects to fulfil carbon neutral targets, including...
EnvironmentPosted by
WWD

The Outside View: Fashion’s Paved Path to Carbon Neutrality

Circularity is no longer fashion’s “hot” sustainability topic. While thinking circularly is a great first step, the entire industry is embarking on the next big frontier: tracking carbon impact. Reducing corporate carbon footprints is becoming less performative as the impacts of climate change continue to hit closer and closer to home. All hands are finally on deck for behind-the-scenes action, not just sustainability heavyweights like Patagonia, Kering and Eileen Fisher. This is an undertaking for our entire global community.
Economyhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Clariant contributes to China's carbon neutrality goal

Clariant's MegaMax catalyst series for CO2-based methanol production helps China reach its carbon neutrality target. Capturing and converting CO2 emissions is a cornerstone of the technology roadmap for addressing climate change. Synthesizing methanol from CO2 is a particularly valuable approach because methanol forms a building block for thousands of chemical products such as plastics, paints, cosmetics, and fuels — including providing an energy storage carrier for hydrogen.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wolfe Research Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Outperform

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.85.
Energy Industrybitcoinmagazine.com

Greenidge Generation To Establish New Carbon-Neutral Bitcoin Mining Facility

According to a press release, Greenidge Generations Holdings, Inc. intends to establish a second bitcoin mining operation in South Carolina. The facility will be entirely carbon neutral. “The site, a retired printing plant, previously drew approximately 80MW of power and has expansion potential beyond that capacity,” states the release. The...
Carbon, INInside Indiana Business

A Look at Carbon Neutrality as a Tangible Way to Take Responsibility for Carbon Emissions

When it comes to cleaning up our environment and slowing climate change, there are countless options that may come to mind. For many, environmental issues seem like they are too big for one person to tackle. Carbon neutrality offers individuals, companies, and organizations a way to take responsibility for our greenhouse gas emissions, but many don’t know what carbon neutrality is.
Economybirminghamnews.net

Economic Watch: China boosts green finance in pursuit of carbon neutrality

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A green finance evaluation scheme for financial institutions and an updated green bond projects catalogue have come into effect as part of China's latest efforts to facilitate its goal of carbon neutrality. Starting from Thursday, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, will...
EconomyTravelPulse

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailings for Several Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced it has canceled voyages for several ships in its fleet as part of the company’s phased return to service. According to CruiseRadio.net, Norwegian said in a memo that Pride of America cruises have been suspended through November 20, Norwegian Dawn through November 21, Norwegian Joy through November 13, Norwegian Sky through January 21, 2022, and Norwegian Star through January 2, 2022.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.