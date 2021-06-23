Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Strategy to Reach Carbon Neutrality

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.85.