Boswell, OK

Kollin Mac Edge

Hugo Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Memorial services for Kollin Mac Edge, of Soper, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Boswell Gymnasium in Boswell, Okla. Kollin Mac Edge passed from this life on June 19, 2021, at 18 years of age. He was born on July 26, 2002 in Durant, Okla., to Keith and Kylee Edge. Kollin was a 2021 graduate of Boswell High School and lived at home with his parents in Boswell. He was planning to attend East Central University as part of the Oklahoma Army National Guard Officers Program. Kollin was a headstrong young man with a big heart and was a hard worker, very capable and confident in his ability to accomplish anything he set his mind to. He loved spending time with older family and friends listening to stories about long ago and joking around with everyone. He was not short on jokes, he truly loved life and would want everyone to remember him smiling. Kollin loved being outdoors, keeping busy working with his hands, playing sports with his brothers and friends, shooting targets or just taking guns apart. He truly enjoyed time with family, friends and every opportunity he had to spend with his girlfriend, Shaylin and her family. Kollin was always willing to help anyone, however he could; even if he had to sneak out in the middle of the night to pull them out. He was loved by many and he will be missed by all who knew him.

www.hugonews.com
