Play shows burden of guilt a heavy weight for exonerated harbor pilot in 1980 Skyway Bridge collision

By Virginia Johnson
Bay News 9
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“And like a lot of folks around here, I remember the day like it was yesterday.”. -Bill DeYoung, author of the new play “Mayday: Captain Lerro and the Skyway Bridge”. A new play explores the man involved in the Sunshine Skyway disaster. What You Need To Know. 35 people died...

www.baynews9.com
