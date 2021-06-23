Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Fabrication of printed high-performance thin-film transistors operable at one volt

By National Institute for Materials Science
techxplore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIMS has developed low-temperature-catalyzed, solution-processed SiO2 (LCSS), which subsequently enabled printing of high-performance thin-film transistors (TFTs) and three-dimensional circuits connecting various elements. These TFTs with an LCSS insulating layer, produced through printing alone, exhibited the highest field-effect mobilities among fully-printed TFTs ever recorded (70 cm2 V-1 s-1) at an operating voltage of 1 V or less. These results may facilitate the development of various printed devices, such as printed displays and highly sensitive sensors.

techxplore.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transistors#Printed Electronics#Electronic Circuits#Fabrication#Nims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyEngadget

'Atomically thin' transistors could help make electronic skins a reality

Electronic skin will only truly become practical if it's thin enough to be virtually unnoticeable, and scientists might have just delivered that breakthrough. Stanford researchers have developed a new technique that produces "atomically-thin" transistors under 100 nanometers long. That's "several times" shorter than the previous best, according to the university.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Intrinsic subthermionic capabilities and high performance of easy-to-fabricate monolayer metal dihalide MOSFETs

We investigate the design of steep-slope metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) exploiting monolayers of transition metal dihalides as channel materials. With respect to other previously proposed steep-slope transistors, these devices require simplified manufacturing processes, as no confinement of the 2D material is needed, nor any tunneling heterojunction or ferroelectric gate insulators, and only n- or p-type contacts are demanded. We demonstrate their operation by studying an implementation based on monolayer CrI$_2$ through quantum transport simulations. We show that the subthermionic capabilities of the device originate from a cold-source effect, intrinsically driven by the shape of the band structure of the 2D material and robust against the effects of thermalization induced by the electron-phonon interactions. Due to the absence of a tunneling barrier when the device is switched on, current levels can be achieved that are typically out of reach for tunnel FETs. The device also exhibits excellent scaling properties, maintaining a subthermionic subthreshold swing (SS) up to channel lengths as short as 5 nm.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Designing high-performance propagation-compressing spaceplates using thin-film multilayer stacks

The development of metasurfaces has enabled unprecedented portability and functionality in flat optical devices. Spaceplates have recently been introduced as a complementary element to reduce the space between individual metalenses. This will further miniaturize entire imaging devices. However, a spaceplate necessitates a non-local optical response -- one which depends on the transverse spatial frequency component of a light field -- therefore making it challenging both to design them and to assess their ultimate performance and potential. Here, we employ inverse-design techniques to explore the behaviour of general thin-film-based spaceplates. We observe a tradeoff between the compression factor R and the numerical aperture NA of such devices; we obtained a compression factor of R = 5.5 for devices with an NA = 0.42 up to a record R = 340 with NA of 0.017. Our work illustrates that even simple designs consisting of realistic materials (i.e., silicon and glass) permit capable spaceplates for monochromatic applications.
EngineeringPhys.org

Using nanoscale 3D printing to create high-resolution light field prints

Wouldn't it be amazing if printed images can look three-dimensional (3D)? Unfortunately, conventional prints like photographs display two-dimensional (2D) images with a fixed appearance as they contain only intensity and color information. These prints are unable to display a 3D image because they lack directional control of light rays, hence resulting in the loss of depth information.
Computersarxiv.org

High Performance Optimization at the Door of the Exascale

Quest for processing speed potential. In fact, we always get a fraction of the technically available computing power (so-called {\em theoretical peak}), and the gap is likely to go hand-to-hand with the hardware complexity of the target system. Among the key aspects of this complexity, we have: the {\em heterogeneity} of the computing units, the {\em memory hierarchy and partitioning} including the non-uniform memory access (NUMA) configuration, and the {\em interconnect} for data exchanges among the computing nodes. Scientific investigations and cutting-edge technical activities should ideally scale-up with respect to sustained performance. The special case of quantitative approaches for solving (large-scale) problems deserves a special focus. Indeed, most of common real-life problems, even when considering the artificial intelligence paradigm, rely on optimization techniques for the main kernels of algorithmic solutions. Mathematical programming and pure combinatorial methods are not easy to implement efficiently on large-scale supercomputers because of {\em irregular control flow}, {\em complex memory access patterns}, {\em heterogeneous kernels}, {\em numerical issues}, to name a few. We describe and examine our thoughts from the standpoint of large-scale supercomputers.
EngineeringPhys.org

Development of ultra-high-resolution printed electronics using dual surface architectonics

NIMS has developed a dual surface architectonic process which enables to print submicrometer-scale circuit patterns by increasing the chemical polarity of predetermined areas on surface, thereby promoting selective adhesion of metallic nanoparticles to these areas. In this process, the patterned polarity is achieved by simple treatments in ambient air which increase the surface's adhesiveness to ink in the treated areas. As a result, very fine circuit lines (0.6 µm in width) can be printed.
EngineeringMedicalXpress

A novel method for controlling the microstructure and performance of 3D printed human implants

With the rapid development of biomedical technology, the replacement of human skeletal elements with implants has become an application market with high technical content and huge benefits. In order to quickly customize human implants with complex structures, Chinese scientists use 3D printing technology to prepare Ti-Mo alloy human implants, and then adjust the microstructure and performance through subsequent heat treatment, so as to obtain products with excellent compatibility.
Sciencearxiv.org

Effect of plasmonic Aluminum nanoparticles shapes on optical absorption enhancement in silicon thin-film solar cells

Scattering from metal nanoparticles near their localized plasmon resonance; especially, the resonances of noble metals which are mostly in the visible or infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum; is a way of improving light absorption in thin-film solar cells. The surface plasmon resonance can be affected by different factors such as the type, size, shape, and dielectric properties of the surrounding medium. Here we investigate, using the Finite Difference Time Domain (FDTD) method, how different shapes of aluminum nanoparticles affect absorption enhancement in silicon thin-film solar cells. Our results show that using these particles more than 30% conversion efficiency for plasmonic solar cells can be achieved compared to a cell without particles. We have also found that although the spherical particles have the highest absorption peak, optimization of some parameters such as the height of the cylinder or disk-shaped particles and their distance from the substrate can increase the absorption. The results can provide more information and insight to understand and optimize plasmonic particles for solar cell applications.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market worth $202 million by 2025

According to the new market research report "3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market by Type (PA, PEI, PEEK & PEKK, Reinforced), Form (Filament and Pellet, Powder), Technology (FDM, SLS), Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global 3D printing high performance plastic market is expected to grow from USD 72 million in 2020 to USD 202 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from high end-use industries, growing novel application in tooling and proptotying, and government supportive activities to promote the usage of 3D printing materials is driving the growth of the market.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Researchers fabricate logic gates based on neuristors made of 2D materials

Individual neurons in the human brain can efficiently perform so-called Boolean operations; a type of algebraic operations that include union, subtraction and intersection. Computing systems that emulate biological neurons, such as neuromorphic computing systems, however, typically require several devices to complete these operations. Researchers at Fudan University and the Chinese...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Scalable manufacturing of integrated optical frequency combs

A collaboration between EPFL and UCSB has developed a long-anticipated breakthrough, and demonstrated CMOS technology—used for building microprocessors and memory chips—that allows wafer-scale manufacturing of chip-scale optical frequency combs. Optical frequency combs consist of light frequencies made of equidistant laser lines. They have already revolutionized the fields of frequency metrology,...
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Engineering Breakthrough Paves Way for Chip Components That Could Serve As Both RAM and ROM

Year after year, the explosive growth of computing power relies on manufacturers’ ability to fit more and more components into the same amount of space on a silicon chip. That progress, however, is now approaching the limits of the laws of physics, and new materials are being explored as potential replacements for the silicon semiconductors long at the heart of the computer industry.
TechnologyNature.com

Radiofrequency transistors based on aligned carbon nanotube arrays

The development of next-generation wireless communication technology requires integrated radiofrequency devices capable of operating at frequencies greater than 90 GHz. Carbon nanotube field-effect transistors are promising for such applications, but key performance metrics, including operating frequency, at present fall below theoretical predictions. Here we report radiofrequency transistors based on high-purity carbon nanotube arrays that are fabricated using a double-dispersion sorting and binary liquid interface aligning process. The nanotube arrays exhibit a density of approximately 120 nanotubes per micrometre, a maximum carrier mobility of 1,580 cm2 V−1 s−1 and a saturation velocity of up to 3.0 × 107 cm s−1. The resulting field-effect transistors offer high d.c. performance (on-state current of 1.92 mA µm−1 and peak transconductance of 1.40 mS μm−1 at a bias of −0.9 V) for operation at millimetre-wave and terahertz frequencies. Transistors with a 50 nm gate length show current-gain and power-gain cutoff frequencies of up to 540 and 306 GHz, respectively, and radiofrequency amplifiers can exhibit a high power gain (23.2 dB) and inherent linearity (31.2 dBm output power of the third-order intercept point) in the K-band (18 GHz).
Sciencearxiv.org

Voltage Controlled Hubbard Spin Transistor

Transistors are key elements for enabling computational hardware in both classical and quantum domains. Here, we propose a voltage-gated spin transistor using itinerant electrons in the Hubbard model which acts at the level of single electron spins. Going beyond classical spintronics, it enables the controlling of the flow of quantum information between distant spin qubits. The transistor has two modes of operation, open and closed, which are realized by two different charge configurations in the gate of the transistor. In the closed mode, the spin information between source and drain is blocked while in the open mode we have free spin information exchange. The switching between the modes takes place within a fraction of the operation time which allows for several subsequent operations within the coherence time of the transistor. The system shows good resilience against thermal fluctuations and dephasing and opens up a practical application for quantum dot arrays.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

An approach to achieve compliant robotic manipulation inspired by human adaptive control strategies

Over the past few decades, roboticists have created increasingly advanced and sophisticated robotics systems. While some of these systems are highly efficient and achieved remarkable results, they still perform far poorly than humans on several tasks, including those that involve grasping and manipulating objects. Researchers from Guangdong University of Technology,...
Physicstechnologynetworks.com

Reaching Crystal Structures of Extremely Thin Films With FT-IR

Researchers have established an approach to identify the orientation of molecules and chemical bonds in crystalline organic-inorganic hybrid thin films deposited on substrates using Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR) and polarized infrared light with a 3D-printed attenuated total reflectance (ATR) unit. This inexpensive method with laboratory-grade equipment quickly reaches the crystal-structure model of even extremely thin films of less than 10 nm.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Powerful High-Performance Racing Drones

Inspired by the success of Formula One racing, millionaire Matt Pearson reimagined racing in the sky with the Airspeeder Mk3. The powerful drone is designed as a high-performance airborne racecar that will compete against other drones of its type in the EXA racing series. The remotely-piloted Airspeeder Mk3 recently completed its test flights and will compete in three races in 2021. Pearson announced that crewed flights could get underway as early as 2022.
EngineeringMySanAntonio

GE Research creates high-temp heat exchanger using 3D printing

NISKAYUNA - GE Research in Niskayuna has developed a new super-compact, high-temperature heat exchanger using 3D-printing technology. It is as part of a $3.1 million Department of Energy project in undertaken partnership with the University of Maryland and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Such devices, which can operate at 1,652 degrees,...