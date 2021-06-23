Successful personalization demands a balance of strategy, tactics, technology and skills
The following is a guest post by Noah Elkin, vice president analyst and chief of research at Gartner. Opinions are the author's own. Creating personalized experiences for customers should infuse everything a marketing organization does, in part because it has to. Customers, whether B2B or B2C, now expect tailored messaging, recommendations and offers. The penalties for not meeting these expectations can be severe. Increasingly, customers punish brands for undifferentiated experiences and irrelevant communications, Gartner research indicates. That puts a high price on getting personalization right.