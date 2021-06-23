Cancel
Music

Metallica & Ross Halfin’s Book ‘The Black Album In Black And White’ Set For Publication

By Tim Peacock
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReel Art Press has announced the publication of Metallica: The Black Album In Black And White, on October 19. This official coffee table book is a collaboration with Metallica and photographer Ross Halfin and is an epic celebration of one of the best-selling albums of all time, featuring classic and previously unpublished photographs. It includes introductions by Ross, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo.

