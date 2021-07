PUSHMATAHA COUNTY –– An Antlers, Okla., man expired at the scene of a one-vehicle accident Friday evening on County Road N4220, five miles east of Antlers. According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Joshua Brown, 35, was southbound on CR N4220 when he departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected and crossed the center line. He then departed the roadway to the right, striking a…