A 29-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman on an airplane in 2019 was convicted and received the maximum sentence of two years in federal prison, according to Fox News. Following his two years behind bars, Siva K. Durbesula, who is originally from India, will be required to undergo 10 years of supervised release and also pay a $5,000 assessment, as ordered by Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger.