Fly Private, On your Schedule. With access to over 5,000 aircraft and over 3,500 private airports, the Southern Sky Aviation team is ready to get you from point A to B. In addition to our charter fleet, we have a carefully curated network of aircraft based on the east and west coast, giving us a bi-coastal advantage. This allows us immediate access to some of the nicest aircraft in the sky. Our crews and aircraft adhere to the leading safety standards in the industry. Our Charter Team meets all FAA regulations and is ARGUS certified and Wyvern Registered. Southern Sky Aviation is a FAA certified Air Carrier, Certificate # 365A2510.