Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Machines learn pandemic prediction

By Inderscience
techxplore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMight machine learning and big data allow us to predict how an emerging disease might spread and so be more prepared than we were for the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic? A new survey from India of the various techniques published in the International Journal of Engineering Systems Modelling and Simulation suggests so.

techxplore.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Pandemic#Big Data#Disease Outbreaks#Google Trends#Banasthali University#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Healtharxiv.org

Machine learning in the social and health sciences

Anja K. Leist, Matthias Klee, Jung Hyun Kim, David H. Rehkopf, Stéphane P. A. Bordas, Graciela Muniz-Terrera, Sara Wade. The uptake of machine learning (ML) approaches in the social and health sciences has been rather slow, and research using ML for social and health research questions remains fragmented. This may be due to the separate development of research in the computational/data versus social and health sciences as well as a lack of accessible overviews and adequate training in ML techniques for non data science researchers. This paper provides a meta-mapping of research questions in the social and health sciences to appropriate ML approaches, by incorporating the necessary requirements to statistical analysis in these disciplines. We map the established classification into description, prediction, and causal inference to common research goals, such as estimating prevalence of adverse health or social outcomes, predicting the risk of an event, and identifying risk factors or causes of adverse outcomes. This meta-mapping aims at overcoming disciplinary barriers and starting a fluid dialogue between researchers from the social and health sciences and methodologically trained researchers. Such mapping may also help to fully exploit the benefits of ML while considering domain-specific aspects relevant to the social and health sciences, and hopefully contribute to the acceleration of the uptake of ML applications to advance both basic and applied social and health sciences research.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Synthetic Benchmarks for Scientific Research in Explainable Machine Learning

As machine learning models grow more complex and their applications become more high-stakes, tools for explaining model predictions have become increasingly important. Despite the widespread use of explainability techniques, evaluating and comparing different feature attribution methods remains challenging: evaluations ideally require human studies, and empirical evaluation metrics are often computationally prohibitive on real-world datasets. In this work, we address this issue by releasing XAI-Bench: a suite of synthetic datasets along with a library for benchmarking feature attribution algorithms. Unlike real-world datasets, synthetic datasets allow the efficient computation of conditional expected values that are needed to evaluate ground-truth Shapley values and other metrics. The synthetic datasets we release offer a wide variety of parameters that can be configured to simulate real-world data. We demonstrate the power of our library by benchmarking popular explainability techniques across several evaluation metrics and identifying failure modes for popular explainers. The efficiency of our library will help bring new explainability methods from development to deployment.
Healthtowardsdatascience.com

4 Reasons the Healthcare Industry is Ready for Machine Learning

In the 80s, the University of Pittsburg developed the INTERNIST-1/Quick Medical Reference Model. It could diagnose which disease or condition a patient had out of hundreds, based on a plethora of reported symptoms. On a high level, they modeled it like a Bayesian network but initially was more heuristic in nature. 15 person-years were spent to derive the apriori of each of these diseases and symptoms.
Technologyinformation-age.com

How machine learning will revolutionise drug discovery

Alex Housley, founder and CEO of Seldon, discusses how machine learning is set to revolutionise drug discovery. Over the past 18 months, we’ve all seen how crucial the pharmaceutical industry can be for society during a public health crisis. The ability to speedily and safely discover, develop, and deliver new drugs is not just an abstract business problem, but one that the whole of society should be interested in. Improving the speed at which we can discover new drugs and compounds, whether it’s in response to a new disease or a new treatment for an existing illness, is incredibly important for all of us. And, when it comes to drug discovery, there is one technology that we know will be truly revolutionary: machine learning (ML).
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Optimization Algorithms for Machine Learning

Chapter-4: Important Convex Functions and Convex Properties. The link to Chapter-3: Some Important Convex Sets is here. Chapter 4 is about some topics that will assist us in understanding optimization even better and even help us in solving optimization problems. These topics mostly relate to the different properties of convex functions. The topics that we will cover in this chapter are:
POTUSPOLITICO

No silver lining, but pandemic lessons to learn

POLITICO is partnering with the Milken Institute to bring a special edition of the POLITICO Future Pulse newsletter to the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit 2021. The newsletter takes readers inside one of the most influential gatherings of global health industry leaders and innovators as they tackle today’s pressing health challenges.
ComputersAPS physics

Anticipating synchronization with machine learning

In realistic systems of coupled oscillators, it is desired to predict the onset of synchronization where the system equations are unknown, raising the need to develop a prediction framework that is model free and fully data driven. We show that this challenging problem can be addressed with machine learning. In particular, exploiting reservoir computing or echo state networks, we employ a “parameter-aware” scheme to train the neural machine using time series acquired from a small number of distinct asynchronous states in the parameter regime prior to the onset of synchronization. The trained machine can then be used to predict the synchronization transition through tuning the control parameter. We demonstrate the power of the machine learning-based framework using two types of synchronization behaviors: Complete synchronization in coupled identical chaotic oscillators and the phase synchronization in coupled nonidentical phase oscillators, which are representative of the collective dynamics in coupled systems. In addition, we design our numerical experiments such that two transition scenarios are covered: Smooth (second-order) and explosive (first-order) transitions that represent the generic types of phase transition in nonlinear physical systems. A remarkable feature is that, for the network systems exhibiting explosive (first-order) transition, the machine learning scheme is capable of predicting not only the locations of the transition points associated with the forward and backward transition paths but also the hysteresis between the two paths.
Computershome.cern

Speeding up machine learning for particle physics

Machine learning is everywhere. For example, it’s how Spotify gives you suggestions of what to listen to next or how Siri answers your questions. And it’s used in particle physics too, from theoretical calculations to data analysis. Now a team including researchers from CERN and Google has come up with a new method to speed up deep neural networks – a form of machine-learning algorithms – for selecting proton–proton collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for further analysis. The technique, described in a paper just published in Nature Machine Intelligence, could also be used beyond particle physics.
ComputersVentureBeat

Machine learning’s rise, applications, and challenges

The terms “artificial intelligence” and “machine learning” are often used interchangeably, but there’s an important difference between the two. AI is an umbrella term for a range of techniques that allow computers to learn and act like humans. Put another way, AI is the computer being smart. Machine learning, however, accounts for how the computer becomes smart.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning with Graphs Workflow

A conceptual overview of how machine learning with graphs is embedded in the ML development flow. The way machine learning with graphs helps to build prediction models is very similar to how well-known unsupervised and semi-supervised approaches are being applied to supervised models. This means in general there are two ways that machine learning with graphs can be deployed into the ML workflow. The first way to do that is by creating a so-called node embedding and passing that into a downstream machine learning task. The second way to apply machine learning with graphs is by doing the label and link predictions directly on the graph data structure. Earlier I’ve written an introduction to machine learning with graphs and what tasks are included. This article is an addition to that post and will focus on giving a concise overview of how these tasks are embedded into the ML workflow.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Federating Learning: Privacy Aware Machine Learning

People often blame AI (artificial intelligence) for helping Big Brother intrude on our privacy, and it's undeniably a weapon of mass intrusion, but it could also do some good. Some people think AI consists of using computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Refactoring Machine Learning Projects

As data scientists, we spend a lot of our mental energy on building new tools, pipelines, and workflows from scratch. However, as our work matures, we all eventually find ourselves facing situations where we need to adapt something that has already been built, instead of starting fresh. Having skills in refactoring then becomes vitally important.
Coding & Programmingdatasciencecentral.com

More Fun Math Problems for Machine Learning Practitioners

This is part of a series featuring the following aspects of machine learning:. Mathematics, simulations, benchmarking algorithms based on synthetic data (in short, experimental data science) Opinions, for instance about the value of a PhD in our field, or the use of some techniques. This issue focuses on cool math...
Agriculturearxiv.org

Automated Agriculture Commodity Price Prediction System with Machine Learning Techniques

The intention of this research is to study and design an automated agriculture commodity price prediction system with novel machine learning techniques. Due to the increasing large amounts historical data of agricultural commodity prices and the need of performing accurate prediction of price fluctuations, the solution has largely shifted from statistical methods to machine learning area. However, the selection of proper set from historical data for forecasting still has limited consideration. On the other hand, when implementing machine learning techniques, finding a suitable model with optimal parameters for global solution, nonlinearity and avoiding curse of dimensionality are still biggest challenges, therefore machine learning strategies study are needed. In this research, we propose a web-based automated system to predict agriculture commodity price. In the two series experiments, five popular machine learning algorithms, ARIMA, SVR, Prophet, XGBoost and LSTM have been compared with large historical datasets in Malaysia and the most optimal algorithm, LSTM model with an average of 0.304 mean-square error has been selected as the prediction engine of the proposed system.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Interpretable Machine Learning in 10 Minutes with RuleFit and Scikit Learn

Extracting meaningful rule combinations from a trained machine learning model with RuleFit| Explainable Artificial Intelligence. Surely, you have been training machine learning models and aiming to maximize your accuracy performance with data preprocessing, correlation analysis, and feature extraction work, well at least if you are not exclusively using neural networks. But, there is more to model performance than just accuracy or low RMSE scores.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Presenting Machine Learning Model Results as Business Insights

How to present machine learning model performance as actionable insights to Business. Machine Learning and Deep Learning have been some of the most revolutionary technologies of our generation and have the potential to radically redefine our way of life. With this much hype surrounding a technical stack, it can often take a life of its own and it is very easy to forget that at the end of the day it is just another tool to add value to our businesses that serve the customer at its center.
Educationgisuser.com

5 Benefits of Doing a Machine Learning Course in Noida

Machine Learning is the process of data analysis which automates analytical model building. These techniques use algorithms to access and learn data patterns which enables computers to access hidden insights and patterns. Machine Learning is an emerging field and recently it has entered the eLearning space as well. To learn Machine Learning, you should choose the best institute for Machine Learning course in Noida. We suggest you learn with Techstack Academy.
Computersarxiv.org

The Values Encoded in Machine Learning Research

Machine learning (ML) currently exerts an outsized influence on the world, increasingly affecting communities and institutional practices. It is therefore critical that we question vague conceptions of the field as value-neutral or universally beneficial, and investigate what specific values the field is advancing. In this paper, we present a rigorous examination of the values of the field by quantitatively and qualitatively analyzing 100 highly cited ML papers published at premier ML conferences, ICML and NeurIPS. We annotate key features of papers which reveal their values: how they justify their choice of project, which aspects they uplift, their consideration of potential negative consequences, and their institutional affiliations and funding sources. We find that societal needs are typically very loosely connected to the choice of project, if mentioned at all, and that consideration of negative consequences is extremely rare. We identify 67 values that are uplifted in machine learning research, and, of these, we find that papers most frequently justify and assess themselves based on performance, generalization, efficiency, researcher understanding, novelty, and building on previous work. We present extensive textual evidence and analysis of how these values are operationalized. Notably, we find that each of these top values is currently being defined and applied with assumptions and implications generally supporting the centralization of power. Finally, we find increasingly close ties between these highly cited papers and tech companies and elite universities.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning with Google’s BigQuery

How to easily create and deploy ML Models with SQL. The traditional approach of extracting data from a Data Warehouse or Data Lake — then cleaning, transforming and building a model with it, is slowly being overtaken by a newer approach called Bring the Compute to the Data or Bring Machine Learning/Algorithms to the Data [1]. Especially, since big providers like Google, Amazon and Microsoft provide link services such as databases and data warehouses with machine learning services, it is no longer necessary to integrate the data into other platforms or systems. In services like Google’s BigQuery, traditional database systems are even extended internally with ML tools [2].
Computersarxiv.org

Pairing Conceptual Modeling with Machine Learning

Both conceptual modeling and machine learning have long been recognized as important areas of research. With the increasing emphasis on digitizing and processing large amounts of data for business and other applications, it would be helpful to consider how these areas of research can complement each other. To understand how they can be paired, we provide an overview of machine learning foundations and development cycle. We then examine how conceptual modeling can be applied to machine learning and propose a framework for incorporating conceptual modeling into data science projects. The framework is illustrated by applying it to a healthcare application. For the inverse pairing, machine learning can impact conceptual modeling through text and rule mining, as well as knowledge graphs. The pairing of conceptual modeling and machine learning in this this way should help lay the foundations for future research.