The Homesick EMTs Of Manila Say A Patient's Smile Makes It All Worthwhile
Clarisa Andres, a petite 22-year-old, hasn't been home in over a month. She's homesick, but she says she can cope. She's an emergency medical technician with the San Juan Early Response Network – one of the few women on the 63-member team – and the pandemic has amped up their work of responding to medical emergencies. They work 24-hour shifts, 7 days a week and when they're on call, they live in a dorm with other health-care workers.www.apr.org