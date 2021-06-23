BAFTA's Children Awards to Return in 2022 - Global Bulletin

Last Friday July 2 Alberto and Charlene from Monaco they were serving a decade together. A bittersweet anniversary, as she is in her native South Africa as a result of her health problems. It is for this reason that they have not been able to spend this special date together for them, since the princess he continues to recover from his ailments. The sovereign has continued with his official agenda and has attended a very important event in the world of sport: the Monte Carlo International Jumping Competition. However, he has not been alone because his niece has accompanied him, Carlota Casiraghi.