Hugo School to hold special election for funds to construct cafeteria, tornado shelter at middle school
The Hugo board of education met in regular session on June 14. The board approved several resignations and approved the employment of Cheyenne Carlile, Carla Knowles, Benita Gilmore, Cody Gilmore, Gena Smith, Keitha McLaughlin, Alexa Hansard, Lauren Harrison, Nikki Jeffreys and Shawna Wren. We welcome these new employees. The board also approved a resolution authorizing the calling and holding…www.hugonews.com