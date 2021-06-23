Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hugo, OK

Hugo School to hold special election for funds to construct cafeteria, tornado shelter at middle school

Hugo Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hugo board of education met in regular session on June 14. The board approved several resignations and approved the employment of Cheyenne Carlile, Carla Knowles, Benita Gilmore, Cody Gilmore, Gena Smith, Keitha McLaughlin, Alexa Hansard, Lauren Harrison, Nikki Jeffreys and Shawna Wren. We welcome these new employees. The board also approved a resolution authorizing the calling and holding…

www.hugonews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Hugo, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Election#Board Of Education#Tornado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained

The legal controversy surrounding Britney Spears is no secret. The pop star is fighting for changes to her court-appointed conservatorship, which has controlled her career and finances since 2008. Last month, Britney, 39, publicly addressed the court for the first time, calling the conservatorship abusive while demanding an end to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy