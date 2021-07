Georgie Boy, the monkey otherwise known as the adorable family pet behind @heresyourmonkeycontent on TikTok, has passed away. His family confirmed the news in a TikTok video. "We have devastating news," they wrote while videos of George flashed over the text with the song "Married Life" from Disney's Up playing in the background. "George went to the vet for a regular check up on his teeth. During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life. Through the fight, George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it."