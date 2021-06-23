Silversea Names Barbara Muckermann as New Chief Commercial Officer
Silversea Cruise today announced the promotion of Barbara Muckermann to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately, according to a press release. In her new role, Muckermann, who most recently served as the line’s Chief Marketing Officer, will focus on strengthening the company’s guest-centric approach across the sales and marketing channels to further enhance the cruise experience for patrons of the Monaco-based luxury line, the company said.www.cruiseindustrynews.com