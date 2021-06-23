Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Silversea Names Barbara Muckermann as New Chief Commercial Officer

cruiseindustrynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilversea Cruise today announced the promotion of Barbara Muckermann to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately, according to a press release. In her new role, Muckermann, who most recently served as the line’s Chief Marketing Officer, will focus on strengthening the company’s guest-centric approach across the sales and marketing channels to further enhance the cruise experience for patrons of the Monaco-based luxury line, the company said.

www.cruiseindustrynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mccurry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Chief Commercial Officer#Cruise Line#Cco#Monaco#The Royal Caribbean Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boeing appoints Brian West as chief financial officer

CHICAGO -- The Boeing Company named Brian West as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 27. In this role, West will lead all aspects of Boeing's financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, controller, and audit operations. West...
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

loanDepot Names New EVP, Chief Digital Officer

As loanDepot, Inc. continues its efforts to advance technological innovation in mortgage lending, the company announced the appointment of George Brady as executive vice president and chief digital officer. As loanDepot, Inc. continues its efforts to advance technological innovation in mortgage lending, the company announced the appointment of George Brady...
Dayton, OHDaily Advocate

Midmark promotes Bourne to chief commercial officer

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. announced Friday it has appointed Matt Bourne to chief commercial officer. In this position, Bourne will oversee the marketing and sales teams to drive commercial strategy and enable Midmark to achieve long-term objectives. Starting his career as a medical sales representative in 1997, Bourne went on...
Businessseniorhousingnews.com

Movers & Shakers: ER Senior Management Names New CEO; Trilogy Hires Former Papa John’s SVP as Chief Marketing Officer

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Forward Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Forward") is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced that Rebecca Garbrick has been named Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective July 4, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Turning Announces New Chief Marketing and Experience Officer

Turning Appoints Jeff Peterson to Accelerate Growth. Turning, the world’s premier provider of learning engagement tools and services, announced today that Jeff Peterson has been named its Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. Peterson is a proven multi-sector, omni-channel innovator with a serial track record of transformational growth for blue chip and turnaround brands.
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Kraft Heinz appoints new chief communications officer

CHICAGO — Kathy Krenger has been named chief communications officer at The Kraft Heinz Co. She joins Kraft Heinz from Hyatt Hotels Corp., where she was senior vice president of global communications. Before that she spent more than 17 years at public relations firm Edelman, where she supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage. While there, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies that served clients such as Kellogg Co., Nestle, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands and Unilever. She also was a public relations director at Burson-Marsteller, where she led global brand marketing communications for McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Six Flags and Ticketmaster.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

HBC Names Scott Ross Chief Technology Officer

The Hudson’s Bay Co. has promoted Scott Ross from senior vice president, omnichannel, to chief technology officer, succeeding Stephen Gold, who is retiring on Aug. 1. In its announcement Thursday, HBC indicated that Ross has more than 20 years; experience in retail technology, including leading tech teams across the U.S., Canada and India. In his new role, he will lead the digital and information technology strategies for HBC, including its wholly owned portfolio companies: HBC Properties and Investments and Hudson’s Bay, as well as SFA and O5, the entities that operate the physical locations for Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th, respectively.
BusinessBusiness Insider

BELKIN Laser Appoints Andrew Webb as Chief Commercial Officer

YAVNE, Israel, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - BELKIN Laser, the Israel-based medical device company committed to bringing an accessible, automated, fast, and non-invasive glaucoma laser treatment to market is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Webb as Chief Commercial Officer. Under Andrew's guidance, the company's commercial and go-to-market strategy...
Businessaithority.com

Dunkin’ Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Rafael Acevedo brings two decades of transformative brand marketing for world’s leading beverages to the company. Dunkin’ announced the appointment of marketing veteran Rafael Acevedo, 46, to the position of Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Mr. Acevedo is a brand marketing leader with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth for the world’s leading beverages. Acevedo will report directly to Scott Murphy, Head of the Inspire Beverage-Snack Category and President of Dunkin’, and will serve on the Dunkin’ leadership team.
Businesswnax.com

Ag Processing Incorporated Names New Chief Executive Officer

Ag Processing Incorporated’s Board of Directors has named a new CEO replacing Keith Spackler who earlier announced his intentions to retire. AGP’s Vice President of Corporate Relations and Government Affairs Matt Caswell says Chris Schaffer takes over as CEO On August 1. He says Schaffer brings great experience to the...
Technologyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Reliance Partners appoints new chief technology officer

Commercial transportation and logistics specialist Reliance Partners has announced the appointment of Mario Paluzzi (pictured) as chief technology officer. In his new role, the insurance agency said that Paluzzi will oversee the development of Reliance Partners’ proprietary technology initiatives and lead the agency’s strategy to “drive solutions in the trucking and freight insurance industry.”
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Crux Informatics Names Patrick Ball as New Chief Revenue Officer

Patrick's addition will help the technology company seize on the growing demand for analytics-ready data. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Crux Informatics Inc. (Crux), which helps businesses scale their data delivery, operations, and transformation needs, today announced that veteran sales leader Patrick Ball has been appointed chief revenue officer (CRO), effective immediately. He'll be responsible for helping Crux realize ambitious new growth goals, following rapid expansion in 2020 and 1H 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

FindMine Names John Swords as Chief Product Officer

Swords will be expanding the FindMine content engine to support additional product categories, building new customer experiences with technology partners, and furthering the company’s machine learning research and development. FindMine, the leading content engine for iconic brands and retailers, announced today the promotion of John Swords to Chief Product Officer,...
Santa Clara, CAdesign-reuse.com

Silvaco Names Greg Swyt as Chief Financial Officer

Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software and design IP, today announced the appointment of Greg Swyt as Chief Financial Officer responsible for the company’s finance and accounting. As a senior member of the executive team Greg reports directly to CEO Babak Taheri. “We are excited to...
Businessaithority.com

Unacademy Elevates Vivek Sinha as Chief Operating Officer

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, has elevated Vivek Sinha to the position of Chief Operating Officer of Unacademy platform. In his new role, Vivek will lead the business verticals of Test Preparation (India Business), K- 12, and Careers. As COO, Vivek will additionally be responsible for central capability functions such...
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Amerant Bancorp Hires Esteve as EVP/CMO

Amerant Bancorp hires Christine Esteve as executive VP and CMO. Esteve comes to Amerant from Carnival Cruise Line, where she served as VP of performance marketing. In her 28 years at Carnival, she managed initiatives in brand management, advertising, media, customer marketing and eCommerce. In her new position, Esteve will oversee Amerant's brand and media strategy, customer research, advertising, local market delivery and agency management. “Christine's diverse skill set, proven leadership and results-driven approach are exactly what we wanted for the role of CMO at Amerant," said CEO and vice chairman Jerry Plush.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IvWatch Names Kathy Cox As Chief Financial Officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ivWatch, LLC, inventor of the first and only continuous IV infiltration detection technology, announces the appointment of Kathy Cox to Chief Financial Officer. With over 23 years of experience, including 15 years in the medical device manufacturing and healthcare markets, Cox will...
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

SoundOff Signal CEO to retire, successor named

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – SoundOff Signal, a producer of vehicle LED lighting, controls systems and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement, amber and government markets, announced today that Mark Litke, president, and CEO, is retiring as of January 2022 and the board of SoundOff Signal has named Bryan Nyeholt his successor as president. During the remainder of 2021, Litke will be transitioning his position to Nyeholt to ensure continuity of the business and a seamless transition. In addition, Daniel Boerigter, chairman of the board, will assume the title of executive chairman.