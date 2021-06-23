Silversea Names Barbara Muckermann as New Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO — Kathy Krenger has been named chief communications officer at The Kraft Heinz Co. She joins Kraft Heinz from Hyatt Hotels Corp., where she was senior vice president of global communications. Before that she spent more than 17 years at public relations firm Edelman, where she supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage. While there, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies that served clients such as Kellogg Co., Nestle, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands and Unilever. She also was a public relations director at Burson-Marsteller, where she led global brand marketing communications for McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Six Flags and Ticketmaster.