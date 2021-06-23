Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, MN

JWP Community Ed back to normal with enrichment activities, sports

By ANDREA KRONBACH Guest columnist
southernminn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a very interesting year of not being able to offer much programming, the JWP Community Education Program is thrilled to be getting things back up and running once again!. Enrichment classes, activities, and camps provide students with the opportunity to build on skills that they learned throughout the previous school year, and also allow them to explore personal interest areas that they may not have been able to focus on. We are excited to be giving them those opportunities this summer! If you are out and about in our community, you might see groups of our summer School Aged Care and Wrap Around children taking advantage of one of our wonderful city parks, or listening to stories in the garden at the public library!

www.southernminn.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enrichment#Kids Korner Preschool#Driver Education#Jwp Community Education#Ce Isd2835 Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...