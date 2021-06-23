UK Advertising Is All-In for a More Inclusive Industry

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Mobile World Congress boasts only 20% female keynoters; an InfoSec conference not to miss; podcast recs; and more. It's been all Mobile World Congress talk this week at Light Reading, and of course our first question was: How many female speakers are there? The pandemic has greatly affected attendance at this mega convention in Barcelona, which is offering "hybrid" attendance this year due to travel restrictions and testing requirements. From the looks of the keynote speaker list, five out of 24 speakers appear female – roughly 20%. Compared to recent years, this is below the normal percentage of female speakers by several points, and it's certainly less than the desired halfway point. In this video from the "Our Connected World" keynote, the male moderator explains that it's an all-male panel because "with difficulties in traveling, it's been a little more complicated than usual to find and achieve an all-inclusive panel." Sounds like they didn't try hard enough. (See WiCipedia: 'You Are Either Sexually Objectified or the Housewife' – MWC19.)