Jeremiah 5

Who can you trust? Who in your life have you found that you can rely on? Who has proven themselves faithful, consistent, and ever present in your time of need? How many people have you found that you can depend upon in a time of desperation? How many people make themselves available to you during a difficult or troubling time? To be honest, most people are uncomfortable around trouble that does not involve or affect them. But I have to testify that in the decades in which I have known and served the Lord Jesus Christ, there has never been a circumstance in which He has failed to supply all that I required. Every bill has been paid. Every financial need has been met. Every sickness that attached itself to my physical frame has been overcome. Every sorrow has been eased and every difficult issue has been resolved. Of highest import, every failure, every sin, every act of stupidity, did not exasperate Him or chase Him away. I have found a sure Savior, a righteous redeemer, and a constant companion. He has not helped me because of my goodness, my faithfulness, or my consistency. All these attributes belong solely to Him. To Jesus, my precious friend, to you alone will I pledge my trust.