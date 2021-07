Spring and summer see a lot of people on the road if that's you and you have a child authorities want to make sure your child is safe. Nikki Sandino, a Community Service officer with the Yakima Police Department says many parents struggle with the best time kids should be in a car seat. State law now says kids need to be in a rear facing seat until 2-years-old. Then between the ages of 2 and 4 children need to be in a five point harness seat. They then need to be in a booster seat until stand 4'9. If they're old enough to be out of a booster seat Sandino says the key is making sure your child fits properly in the seat belt.