Alzheimer’s disease and vocal outbursts

Hugo Daily News
 14 days ago

Disruptive vocal outbursts are among the most persistent behaviors found in nursing homes. These outbursts include screaming, swearing, crying, shouting, loud requests for attention, negative remarks to other residents and self-talk. As Alzheimer’s Disease progresses, such outbursts tend to increase, except during the late stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. Men tend to exhibit more aggressive…

Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

Health Matters: The effect of Alzheimer's disease on caregivers

HOUSTON — Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. It can be devastating, and often times, it takes a greater toll on the caretaker than the patient. “The loved ones suffer even more, because at a point, the individual doesn’t know what’s happening because...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmatimes.com

Lecanemab wins breakthrough therapy designation in Alzheimer’s disease

Biogen and Eisai announced yesterday that their investigational Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment lecanemab has received a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lecanemab – also known as BAN2401 – is an investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody, designed to treat AD. The BTD for lecanemab...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Chronic Stress Could Be a Factor Behind Alzheimer's Disease, Scientists Say

Part of the problem in finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease is there's still so much about the disease that we don't fully understand – including exactly how and why it gets started in the brain. Now a new study suggests chronic stress might play an important role in the process. The research focuses on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis), a pathway that links two parts of the brain with glands located just above the kidneys. The HPA axis controls a variety of biological processes and helps manage our reaction to stress. In a review of previous studies, researchers explore how chronic stress is...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Real Health

Alzheimer’s Disease and African Americans: What You Need to Know

When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a form of age-related dementia that causes memory loss, neurological problems and other physical and mental health issues, there is a lot researchers don’t know. For one thing, many studies show that African Americans are more at risk for the disease than other population groups. A recent roundup in Medical News Today reviewed the findings from ongoing research.
Diseases & Treatmentsstudyfinds.org

Some inflammatory proteins in the brain may actually protect against Alzheimer’s disease

BOSTON, Mass. — Inflammation in the brain is generally not something you want to hear when it comes to good health. In fact, studies over the years point to inflammation being a key driver of cognitive decline in old age. However, in a “totally unexpected” discovery, researchers say it appears that not all of the proteins which cause inflammation are harming the brain. Their study reveals two inflammatory proteins which seem to be preventing Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Non-invasive potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Ultrasound can overcome some of the detrimental effects of ageing and dementia without the need to cross the blood-brain barrier, Queensland Brain Institute researchers have found. Professor Jürgen Götz led a multidisciplinary team at QBI's Clem Jones Centre for Ageing Dementia Research who showed low-intensity ultrasound effectively restored cognition without...
Philadelphia, PApcom.edu

Virtual Symposium Explores Causes of Alzheimer's Disease

“For far too long, the field of Alzheimer’s disease research has focused on the Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis suggesting that beta-amyloid was the main component underlying Alzheimer’s disease,” shared Dr. Balin. “This symposium presented evidence demonstrating that we must consider inciting events resulting in neuronal cellular damage prior to the aggregation of beta-amyloid as the causative factors in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis; pathogenesis that results in the eventual deposition of amyloid and other protein aggregates such as tau. In this evaluation, the true etiology of Alzheimer’s disease lies in the interplay of ‘the environment’ and ‘individual susceptibilities’,” continued Dr. Balin.
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Insights on the link between chronic stress and Alzheimer's disease

Chronic psychosocial stress--which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis)--may contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease. A new review published in Biological Reviews describes how environmental and genetic factors can impact individuals' HPA axis, and ultimately their risk of Alzheimer's disease. The review also proposes a mechanism...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Subconscious changes in movement may predict Alzheimer's disease

As people go about their daily activities, complex fluctuations in their movement occur without conscious thought. These fluctuations—known as fractal motor activity regulation (FMAR)—and their changes are not readily detectable to the naked eye, but FMAR patterns can be recorded using a wristwatch-like device known as an actigraph. A new...
Fort Worth, TXNews-Medical.net

Research data on biology of Alzheimer's disease is now available to scientists

A growing trove of data to help scientists understand the biology of Alzheimer's disease among diverse populations within the context of sociocultural, behavioral and environmental factors is now available through the Institute for Translational Research at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC). The research...
Healtharxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning based Disease Progression Model for Alzheimer's Disease

Krishnakant V. Saboo, Anirudh Choudhary, Yurui Cao, Gregory A. Worrell, David T. Jones, Ravishankar K. Iyer. We model Alzheimer's disease (AD) progression by combining differential equations (DEs) and reinforcement learning (RL) with domain knowledge. DEs provide relationships between some, but not all, factors relevant to AD. We assume that the missing relationships must satisfy general criteria about the working of the brain, for e.g., maximizing cognition while minimizing the cost of supporting cognition. This allows us to extract the missing relationships by using RL to optimize an objective (reward) function that captures the above criteria. We use our model consisting of DEs (as a simulator) and the trained RL agent to predict individualized 10-year AD progression using baseline (year 0) features on synthetic and real data. The model was comparable or better at predicting 10-year cognition trajectories than state-of-the-art learning-based models. Our interpretable model demonstrated, and provided insights into, "recovery/compensatory" processes that mitigate the effect of AD, even though those processes were not explicitly encoded in the model. Our framework combines DEs with RL for modelling AD progression and has broad applicability for understanding other neurological disorders.
Paducah, KYPrinceton Times Leader

Virtual Alzheimer’s disease, dementia program set for July 22

A telemedicine program for caregivers impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia will take place 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 22. The program is virtual, so it will not be taking place at Baptist Health Paducah as it has in the past. This educational session will include information about planning for...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Altered Blood Levels of Anti-Gal Antibodies in Alzheimer's Disease: A New Clue to Pathogenesis?

Life (Basel). 2021 Jun 9;11(6):538. doi: 10.3390/life11060538. Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder whose pathological mechanisms, despite recent advances, are not fully understood. However, the deposition of beta amyloid -peptide and neuroinflammation, which is probably aggravated by dysbiotic microbiota, seem to play a key role. Anti-Gal are the most abundant xenoreactive natural antibodies. They are supposed to stem from immunization against the gut microbiota and have been implicated in the pathogenesis of several diseases, including multiple sclerosis. These antibodies target the alpha-Gal epitope, expressed on the terminal sugar units of glycoprotein or glycolipid of all mammals except apes, Old World monkeys and humans. The alpha-Gal is constitutively expressed in several bacteria constituting the brain microbiota, and alpha-Gal-like epitopes have been detected in gray matter, amyloid plaque, neurofibrillary tangles and corpora amylacea of the human brain, suggesting a potential link between anti-Gal and Alzheimer’s disease etiopathogenesis. For the first time, our study searched for possible alterations of anti-Gal immunoglobulin levels in Alzheimer’s disease patients. IgG and IgM blood levels were significantly lower, and IgA significantly higher in patients than in healthy subjects. These results suggest that such immunoglobulins might be implicated in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis and open new scenarios in the research for new biomarkers and therapeutic strategies.
ScienceNature.com

Dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease: a compass for drug development

The first phase 3 trial of amyloid-β-targeting monoclonal antibodies in dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease failed to slow cognitive decline in patients. Could it still help to inform future study design and drug development in this setting?. A focus on patients with DIAD as a target population for AD clinical trials...

