StormTRACK Weather: Triple-digit heat continues

Happy Fourth of July weekend! We reached a high of 93 today at the airport, but at least we aren't in the triple digits. Tomorrow, we will see similar temperatures around the area with isolated showers and storms being possible throughout the afternoon and early evening. The latest futuretrack model is showing these showers could be impacting areas near El Paso and Las Cruces right around 9-10 PM (of course that would happen). Be sure to stick with us to see if that storm chance will change. Throughout the next week, we'll have below average high temperatures by 4-6 degrees. The rain chance will stay with us well, but it looks like if you are going to see any rain, it's going to be within isolated thunderstorms which will last only a few hours. I'm still waiting on my BBQ invite (mostly kidding)...but let's have a great holiday and be careful with those fireworks!