StormTRACK Weather: Triple-digit heat continues

By Nichole Gomez
KVIA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will heat up this afternoon with most locations seeing triple-digits. The skies will be partly cloudy with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

