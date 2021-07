Young players like Devin Booker, Trae Young and Deandre Ayton playing such a prominent role this postseason only highlights the cruciality of the NBA Draft. Get yourself a future star and, with some deft moves from the front office, you can become contenders in just a few seasons. The 2021 NBA Draft, less than a month away, has a few players at the top who might change the fortunes of a franchise or two, including Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs.