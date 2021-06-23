Cancel
G20 labor ministers look to avoid misclassification of gig workers

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
ROME (Reuters) - Labor ministers from many of the world’s biggest economies in the Group of 20 said on Wednesday they will pursue tougher rules to protect ‘gig economy’ workers.

In a statement following a meeting in Sicily, the ministers said they wanted to avoid any misclassification of the employment status for such gig workers that “might prevent them from accessing the same protections and rights of employees”.

The G20 meeting comes as the European Union is set to propose an EU-wide regulatory framework by year-end, and courts and regulators have sought to address perceived shortcomings in the gig economy.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

