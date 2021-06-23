Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wright City, MO

Pedestrian on tracks killed by train

warrencountyrecord.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man walking on the railroad tracks in Wright City was killed when he was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon, according to investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A report issued after the train strike states Aron L. Wilson, 22, was walking on the tracks about 100 feet from the Highway H crossing when he was hit by a train owned by Norfolk Southern railroad company. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

www.warrencountyrecord.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wright City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Wright City, MO
Crime & Safety
Wright City, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Wright City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroad Tracks#Norfolk Southern Railroad#State Highway#100 Feet#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...