Pedestrian on tracks killed by train
A man walking on the railroad tracks in Wright City was killed when he was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon, according to investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A report issued after the train strike states Aron L. Wilson, 22, was walking on the tracks about 100 feet from the Highway H crossing when he was hit by a train owned by Norfolk Southern railroad company. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.www.warrencountyrecord.com