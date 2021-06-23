Mira Irons, MD, discusses vaccination rates and new CDC studies
AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today's COVID-19 Update, a discussion with AMA's Chief Health and Science Officer, Mira Irons, MD, to review COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering variants, learnings from two new CDC studies released this week, and AMA's statement regarding the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act (ACA).