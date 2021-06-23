Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Mira Irons, MD, discusses vaccination rates and new CDC studies

AMA
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with AMA's Chief Health and Science Officer, Mira Irons, MD, to review COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering variants, learnings from two new CDC studies released this week, and AMA's statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

www.ama-assn.org
Pharmaceuticalsstmarynow.com

CDC study shows mRNA vaccines 91% effective

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, reduce the risk of infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

New Study Shows Hospitalization Rates For New Onset Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes Doubled During Covid-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New data show that the incidence and acuity of type 2 diabetes in children increased significantly during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more pediatric patients hospitalized from March to December 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. Findings from the retrospective chart review were presented as a late-breaking poster session at the virtual 81 st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association ® (ADA).
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice Meets to Discuss Side Effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine Among Younger People

Vaccines are Safe and Effective and Prevent COVID-19 Illness. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met yesterday, June 23, to discuss the latest data on reports of mild cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue following COVID-19 vaccination among younger people. The ACIP provides advice and guidance to the Director of the CDC regarding use of vaccines for control of vaccine-preventable diseases within the United States population. Conclusion of yesterday’s meeting was that the vaccines are safe and effective, and prevent COVID-19 illness.
Pharmaceuticalsphysiciansweekly.com

The Effects of Vaccine Standing Orders on Pediatric Vaccination Rates: A Pilot Study.

Vaccinations are one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century, leading to a reduction in morbidity and mortality associated with the infectious diseases they prevent. Unfortunately, vaccination rates within the U.S. have been declining, and many of these vaccine-preventable diseases are again on the rise. Due to this, methods to increase vaccination rates are being explored. Vaccine standing orders are one method being employed. This pilot study explored the effects vaccine standing orders placed in the electronic medical record (EMR) had on the number of pediatric vaccinations administered in one South Dakota clinic.
Public HealthVoice of America

Younger US Adults Less Likely to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, CDC Study Reveals

 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that younger Americans are less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 than older Americans. The federal health agency issued a report Monday revealing that just 38% of adults between 18 and 29 years of age had received at least one dose of a vaccine by May 22, compared to 80% of adults older than 65.
Public HealthWashington Times

CDC panel convenes to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, heart issue in young persons

An advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday to discuss rare instances of heart inflammation among young persons who received the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Federal officials are looking at about 800 reports of heart-muscle inflammation — or myocarditis — and pericarditis,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CBS News

U.S. coronavirus vaccinations lag amid new report on unvaccinated death rate

The U.S. is now averaging fewer than 300,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccines per day. The slowing pace comes as a new AP report reveals how effective these vaccines actually are. Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan medical school, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the nation's vaccination effort and a new threat to our recovery on the horizon.
ScienceGizmodo

Covid-19 Vaccines Make Breakthrough Infections Shorter, Less Contagious: CDC Study

New research published this week is the latest to indicate that vaccinated people have much less to fear from covid-19. The study found that even in the rare cases when people given mRNA vaccines developed infections, they tended to experience shorter illness and produce less of the virus than unvaccinated people—both important factors when it comes to the risk of transmitting it to others.
Public Healthq957.com

CDC ranks S.D. 27th in all-residents vaccination rate against COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The CDC reports that just over 45% of South Dakota’s entire population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That puts South Dakota in 27th place. Minnesota ranked 16th, Iowa 22nd, Nebraska 23rd, Montana 31st, North Dakota 39th, and Wyoming 48th. Vermont ranked first with nearly...
Montgomery County, ILthejournal-news.net

New COVID Cases Falling As Vaccination Rates Rise

Montgomery County finished the month of June with only 20 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of new cases for a month since June last year. As the county’s vaccination numbers have gone up, the new cases have gone down. Of those 20 new cases in June, only one was confirmed during the last two weeks of the month; the other 19 were during the first two weeks.
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Vaccination rates increase while new cases drop

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County hasn’t grown for the better part of a week. There were no new cases reported in the county in the past four days. But, because there were five new cases reported on June 18, the average is still one per day over that stretch.