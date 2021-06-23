Cancel
Eating More (Baked) French Fries Could Be the Secret to Controlling Your Blood Pressure

By Nashia Baker
marthastewart.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotatoes, especially French fries, get a bad rap for their perceived lack of health benefits since they are high in carbs. Until now, that is. Researchers from Purdue University are changing the narrative around this root vegetable. As part of a new study that was published in the journal Nutrients, researchers found that eating potatoes and baked French fries actually helps control your systolic blood pressure levels even more than taking potassium supplements.

