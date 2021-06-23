Eating More (Baked) French Fries Could Be the Secret to Controlling Your Blood Pressure
Potatoes, especially French fries, get a bad rap for their perceived lack of health benefits since they are high in carbs. Until now, that is. Researchers from Purdue University are changing the narrative around this root vegetable. As part of a new study that was published in the journal Nutrients, researchers found that eating potatoes and baked French fries actually helps control your systolic blood pressure levels even more than taking potassium supplements.