Eating More (Baked) French Fries Could Be the Secret to Controlling Your Blood Pressure

You Eat I Bake is a Myrtle Beach treat! A bakery focused on gluten-free and allergy-friendly goods, You Eat I Bake has every diet in mind. As a little shop with big heart, You Eat I Bake is focused on building strong relationships with their clientele and baking the most delicious and tasty treats at the beach for everyone! Every treat is gluten-free and nut-free, while most offerings are also dairy-free and vegan. They specialize in baked goods that exclude wheat, nuts (i.e. peanuts, tree nuts, with the exception of coconuts), dairy, eggs, soy, corn, and shellfish. They aim for baked goods that are always delicious, while being conscious of all dietary restrictions. They even make treats for those on a vegan, paleo, keto, or unrefined/sugar-free diet as well.